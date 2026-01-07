Ahlm and Morros lead next Respect Your Talent webinar

The RYT webinars provide the chance for young players to come into direct contact with former and current top stars of the game — the RYT ambassadors. The free sessions include discussion portions where young talents can ask questions of the ambassadors, benefitting from the experience of those who have already walked the path on which they are just starting out.

The ethos of the RYT programme is that talent only gets a promising athlete so far. It is the steps they take both on the court and off it, such as learning from those who have gone before them, that lead to a successful career.

Ahlm and Morros are both former players who enjoyed successful national team and club careers. Ahlm most notably won the EHF Champions League with Viborg HK in 2010 and took a bronze medal with Sweden at the EHF EURO 2014. Morros’ career record earned him an induction into the EHF Hall of Fame in 2024. He is a three-time EHF Champions League winner and multi-time medallist and title winner with Spain.

Registration for the “Manage your perfectionism” session is via the RYT app. The webinar is open to all, including those not part of the RYT programme, although it is designed for aspiring professional handball players.

Alongside the chance to join regular free webinars with top stars in the game, the RYT app offers a wealth of information and interactive activities through which young players can learn about different areas such as mental health, nutrition, recovery, sports law, media and much more. The app is available for download here.

Photos © kolektiff images/Uros Hocevar