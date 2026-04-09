The RYT app now holds a total of 38 training sessions across seven key areas that are crucial in the transition to and maintenance of a professional handball career: Sports law, anti-doping, mental fitness, media, dual career, nutrition and injury management and support. Injury management and support is the new area just added and features five sessions which help young talents as they transition into high-level athletes.

Each of the other key performance areas has at least one new training session added, with the categories of mental fitness, media and dual career boosted by the addition of two. The training sessions are created by topical experts, and each has pro tips from an RYT ambassador.

The new sessions in the previously established areas are:

Sports law: comply with sponsor contracts, with pro tips from Domen Makuc

Anti-doping: deal with a positive doping test, with pro tips from Nerea Pena

Dual Career: manage when things go wrong and Manage perfectionism, with pro tips from Ljubomir Vranjes and Johanna Ahlm, respectively

Mental fitness: establish effective communication and Overcome mental fatigue, with pro tips from Vid Kavticnik and Katrine Lunde, respectively

Media: communicate like a pro on social media and succeed in a press conference with pro tips from Isabelle Gulldén and Hans Lindberg, respectively

Nutrition: enhance muscle recovery and training adaptation, with pro tips from Viran Morros

The injury management and support area has been added to the app with five sessions:

Master handball durability, with pro tips from Viran Morros

Prevent injuries — upper body, with pro tips from Ana Gros

Prevent injuries — lower body, with pro tips from Domen Makuc

Use injuries for personal growth, with pro tips from Ljubomir Vranjes

Manage injuries holistically, with pro tips from Katrine Lunde

Each training session is a handball tool, which includes a warm-up, a coach’s corner with the main takeaways from EHF Experts, a short quiz, a training kit with resources such as guidelines and a practice drill as well as pro tip of RYT Ambassador and a diary, where the players can keep their notes.

The RYT app is available free of charge on the Google Play and iOS App Stores.