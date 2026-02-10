The Respect Your Talent (RYT) programme was launched in 2019 with the aim to develop young athletes both on and off the court. Over the years, the project has helped numerous talented players take their careers to the next level, joining world-class teams and leaving their mark on the handball court.

Here we take a look at the RYT participants who represented their countries at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 in January, highlighting once again the positive impact of the programme.