Lunde: “I have a pure passion for this sport”

ehfeuro.eurohandball.com: What are your expectations for this EHF EURO? If you manage to go all the way, you would become the first player ever, male or female, to win the trophy six times.

Katrine Lunde: I don’t think too much of it. Of course, it would be nice, but this championship is also very important for the Olympic Games in Paris. We will try to do everything we can in order to be successful. We know it is going to be hard as there are many good teams at this EHF EURO. We have two wins so far in group A and I hope we will win against Hungary, too. That would give us a small advantage in the main round as we would transfer those two points as well.

ehfeuro.eurohandball.com: You have been asked many times before, but will we see Katrine Lunde chasing another record at the next EHF EURO or World Championship? Do you even think about retirement?

Katrine Lunde: Of course, I am starting to get older, but my body is still working very good (laughs) so I am happy about it. I love to be here, with the girls and our coaches. This is giving me a lot of inspiration and energy to work in daily life. On the other side, of course, I would like to be together with my family, but I still don’t see myself stop with handball. Neither I can say I will want to continue for two, or three more years. So, we will see. You never know.

ehfeuro.eurohandball.com: Talking about your family, how much does their support mean to you? Is your sister Kristine still your go-to person for a talk?

Katrine Lunde: Family means a lot, they are the most important part of my life. Not only for support, but also to help me take care of my family and my daughter Atina. My husband Nikola (Trajkovic) is a football coach, so he is also abroad. I need a lot of help from my family when I am also away playing the EHF Champions League, training and national teams. Of course, I can always call my sister to discuss anything handball or non-handball related.

photos (c) Jure Erzen, Sasa, Sasa Pahic Szabo / kolektiff