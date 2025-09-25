Lunde’s Serbian adventure: Building legacies and aiming for glory

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
25 September 2025, 14:30

A wild season preceded Katrine Lunde's summer of uncertainty, even by her standards, but absolutely nothing could have prepared the world for the most decorated player in women's handball history joining ZRK Crvena Zvezda.

The 45-year-old admits to being surprised herself and shares how last season affected her mental health, before an unexpected call came.

"Last season was a very special season for me, because of Vipers Kristiansand's bankruptcy, and that I chose to play five months for Odense Håndbold. But the bankruptcy definitely took a toll on my mental health. I needed some time to figure out what I wanted to do with my future. I had different offers to think through, I had many thoughts in my head and not all of them were easy to find answers to. As you know, there are several things to take into account when making big decisions," begins Lunde.

21 22 Season Lunde (1)

Fresh off successfully defending and winning only the second-ever domestic double crown in the club's modest history, president Milan Vujko decided to go for a Hail Mary.

"One day I was contacted by Crvena Zvezda. I must honestly admit that at first, I did not think that Zvezda would be my next club. But I had a really nice talk with Milan Vujko. He had really good energy and big plans for handball and the club as well. I was triggered by that, and together we made a plan for the future," explains Lunde.

A family decision

Lunde's husband, Nikola Trajkovic, is a former football player who spent four years at FC Crvena Zvezda during his career, and it is fair to say that playing for the Red and Whites already runs in the family. But the goalkeeper's biggest motivation is to improve further and experience the Serbian sports scene.

"My husband is from Belgrade and the city is by no means unfamiliar to me. We have a family here and my daughter loves visiting them. That also played a big role in my decision.

"My biggest motivation for playing at Crvena Zvezda is to become a better handball player, and in addition, it is an adventure to play in a league and a country I have not played in before. I get to meet new and exciting people, discover the culture and language, and I hope and believe that I can contribute with some of my experience, while also learning from them. Also, I have always loved the passion the Serbian people have for sport, and I hope to experience that as well," opens up Lunde.

Despite joining the squad just a few days ahead of the new season start, Lunde already made her winning debut against ZRK Mladost NP in Serbia's top tier, and the Norwegian superstar is thrilled by the warm welcome.

"First of all, I would like to say that the way I have been welcomed is absolutely fantastic. The people are very open and I have already gotten to know a lot of new people. I am so grateful for that.

"I joined the team a little later than you normally do when you change clubs, so my debut came after only two weeks with the team. I was actually quite nervous. I am now getting to know the team better and I am really looking forward to what is to come. I have been very well received by the girls, the coaches and everyone around the team."

Aiming for history

The Belgrade-based club featured only a handful of times in the EHF club competitions without reaching the group phase, but now ZRK Crvena Zvezda begin the journey in the EHF European League qualification round 2 with a double-header against SPONO Eagles on home court.

"We are starting to get a good idea of who SPONO Eagles are. They have some young and talented players and they are fighting well as a team. We have to be focused and smart to beat them, because that's our goal. We want to go through to the next round. It is fantastic that we can play both games here in Belgrade. I hope, of course, that it will give us an advantage. I also believe that a good atmosphere in the arena will give us something extra," analyses Lunde.

However, even if ZRK Crvena Zvezda make history and reach the EHF European League group stage for the first time in their history, Katrine Lunde will not be able to take part in the present circumstances, as the goalkeeper signed a short-term contract, just until the end of the calendar year.

When asked about her future, she reveals: "I really like myself here in Belgrade and at Crvena Zvezda, but now it is too early to talk about the future. But what I know for sure is that I want to focus as much as possible on handball during the time I am here. And I will make that decision closer to the end of the year. What I can tell you is that I have a great time here and I can for sure imagine living here longer. I think the way Milan Vujko is leading the club is how the club can be competitive with the best ones in Europe."

Next career steps

The seven-time EHF Champions League winner recently joined the newly-founded initiative Her Playground and she wants to be a role model for all the girls playing handball — and moving to Serbia comes with the same goal.

"Her Playground is a very exciting project. It is so nice to be a part of it. I hope that I can be a role model for young handball girls too. It would be great if the project could contribute to more girls coming to the handball court and giving women's sports a boost. And I experience that here, that Crvena Zvezda is investing heavily in women's handball. The dream is that more girls take part in sports and feel that it is a place where they can develop as athletes and people," says Lunde passionately.

Finally, the 2025 IHF Women’s World Championship is quickly approaching and with Norway aiming to return to the top step of the podium, Katrine Lunde has set her sights on playing in another major tournament.

"It is an honour to play for the national team for Norway, so I will do what I can to be in good shape and be part of the team. Even though I have been to many finals, it is still incredibly big to participate. Norway always has the goal of winning medals. It triggers me. That passion is a big part of me, even after all these years," concludes Lunde.

Photos: Vladimir Marković; Vipers Kristiansand; Lau Nielsen; kolektiff images/Sasa Pahic Szabo/Uros Hocevar/Eva Manhart/Anze Malovrh

