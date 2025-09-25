Lunde’s Serbian adventure: Building legacies and aiming for glory

However, even if ZRK Crvena Zvezda make history and reach the EHF European League group stage for the first time in their history, Katrine Lunde will not be able to take part in the present circumstances, as the goalkeeper signed a short-term contract, just until the end of the calendar year.

When asked about her future, she reveals: "I really like myself here in Belgrade and at Crvena Zvezda, but now it is too early to talk about the future. But what I know for sure is that I want to focus as much as possible on handball during the time I am here. And I will make that decision closer to the end of the year. What I can tell you is that I have a great time here and I can for sure imagine living here longer. I think the way Milan Vujko is leading the club is how the club can be competitive with the best ones in Europe."

Next career steps

The seven-time EHF Champions League winner recently joined the newly-founded initiative Her Playground and she wants to be a role model for all the girls playing handball — and moving to Serbia comes with the same goal.

"Her Playground is a very exciting project. It is so nice to be a part of it. I hope that I can be a role model for young handball girls too. It would be great if the project could contribute to more girls coming to the handball court and giving women's sports a boost. And I experience that here, that Crvena Zvezda is investing heavily in women's handball. The dream is that more girls take part in sports and feel that it is a place where they can develop as athletes and people," says Lunde passionately.