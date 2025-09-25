Will the Spanish dominance continue?

Three times in the previous five EHF European Cup Women, the trophy was raised by a Spanish team: ATTICGO Bm Elche in 2023/24, Rocasa Gran Canaria in 2021/22 and Malaga in 2020/21. Additionally, Gran Canaria also have two Challenge Cup titles in their collection, from 2016 and 2019.

Last year, EHF European Cup debutants Conservas Orbe Zendal Bm Porrino were the biggest surprise of the competition, making it to the final, where they were eventually defeated by Valur on aggregate. With 2022/23 runners-up Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes seeded for round 3 and the ambitious sides from Elche, Malaga and debutants Replasa Beti-Onak playing in round 2, a Spanish armada aims to go all the way.

Photos © BeRa Fotografia 2024 (main), MarekFoto (in-text)