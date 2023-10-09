Luxembourg enter new territory in qualifiers

When Tina Welter captains the Luxembourg team on court Wednesday, it will be an all-new experience to them.

Luxembourg did participate in the IHF Challenge Trophy several times and in earlier phases of qualification for European or World Championships. But now they get to compete with the big names – and will face a lot of Nordic opposition in their Women's EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers: Besides Iceland, Luxembourg are set to meet Sweden and Faroe Islands in group 7.

Luxembourg’s home premiere is on Sunday (15 October) in La Coque in the city of Luxembourg, when they face Sweden, the fifth-ranked team from the Women's EHF EURO 2022.

Phase 1 of the qualification for the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 was called off regarding the number of team entering the competition. So, 31 teams all enter phase 2 – the qualifiers – this week in search of one of the 20 berths for the final tournament, as co-hosts Austria, Hungary, and Switzerland, as well as defending champions Norway have their places guaranteed in the final tournament, which features 24 teams for the first time.

“This will be amazing experiences for us. We are there to learn, to see, how we can bridge the gap in the next few years, how we can improve our next generation to be competitive,” says left wing Tina Welter, looking forward to the duels with Iceland and Sweden.

“We know that we are anything but the favourites in those two matches, but maybe we have a little chance to surprise Faroe Islands in the double-header in spring. They seem to be on equal level with us.”

Welter had hoped for neighbouring countries such as Germany or France as Luxembourg’s qualification opponents. And she still dreams of having a match against Norway once in her life.