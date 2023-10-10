The EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup 2023 is here!

The first match will throw-off at 11:00 CEST (10:00 local time) on Thursday, where OVB Beach Girls (HUN) will look to get their campaign for a second successive Champions Cup trophy underway against Brest Bretagne (FRA) on court 1, and at the same time as Conkret Byczki Kowalewo (POL) take on Olympia Beach Handball (GBR).

All matches will be livestreamed on EHFTV. Additionally, court one matches will be live on the Home of Handball Twitch channel.

There will also be live coverage on the EHF Beach Handball Instagram, as well as the Home of Handball YouTube, Twitter and Facebook – for all four days.

Click here for the men’s schedule and results and click here for the women’s schedule and results. All live results will be available on beach ticker.