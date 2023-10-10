The EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup 2023 is here!
The ninth edition of the EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup 2023 is coming this week in Porto Santo, Portugal, with 15 men’s and 16 women’s teams battling for the title between 12-15 October.
11 nations are represented at this competition with 2022 champions OVB Beach Girls (HUN) and BHT Petra Plock (POL) amongst the returning line-ups seeking victory.
The first match will throw-off at 11:00 CEST (10:00 local time) on Thursday, where OVB Beach Girls (HUN) will look to get their campaign for a second successive Champions Cup trophy underway against Brest Bretagne (FRA) on court 1, and at the same time as Conkret Byczki Kowalewo (POL) take on Olympia Beach Handball (GBR).
All matches will be livestreamed on EHFTV. Additionally, court one matches will be live on the Home of Handball Twitch channel.
There will also be live coverage on the EHF Beach Handball Instagram, as well as the Home of Handball YouTube, Twitter and Facebook – for all four days.
Click here for the men’s schedule and results and click here for the women’s schedule and results. All live results will be available on beach ticker.