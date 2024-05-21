Seven RYT stars out for glory in Hamburg

Launched in 2019 by the EHF, the RYT programme promotes the holistic development of talented players both on and off the handball court, addressing topics such as the dual career, anti-doping, mental fitness, media and sports law.

During the past years, a plethora of young players have taken part in the programme, mentored by legends of the sport such as Ivano Balic, Vid Kavticnik, Victor Tomas, Dominik Klein, Stefan Lövgren and Carlos Prieto, ambassadors of the programme.

Two such young players – Füchse's Tim Freihöfer and Matthes Langhoff – raised the EHF European League trophy in 2023, while others such as Calin Dedu, Daniel Stanciuc, Hakun West Av Teigum and David Späth have even played in their first Men’s EHF EURO in Germany in January.

Who are those alumni of the RYT programme ready to shine in Hamburg? Let’s take a look at the ones which are the most likely candidates.

Calin Dedu – Dinamo Bucuresti

2.07 metres tall and handball in his genes: Calin’s father Alexandru Dedu was a legend in Romania, playing more than 250 times for the national team, winning the EHF Champions League three times with FC Barcelona – and even played as a line player, the same position as his son. The 21-year-old pivot is the jewel in the Dinamo team, for whom he has played at international level since 2021. After being part of all Romanian youth and junior national teams, he made his debut in the senior team in EHF EURO 2022 qualification. Before, Dedu was an All-star Team member at the M20 EHF Championship 2022 in Bulgaria as the best line player. His star rose even higher at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, netting seven goals in three matches after scoring six times in qualification. On the way to Hamburg, Dedu scored 23 goals for Dinamo in the current EHF European League season.

Daniel Stanciuc - Dinamo Bucuresti

To learn at the side of three-time EHF Champions League winner Luka Cindric is a brilliant experience for a youngster – and 20-year-old playmaker Daniel Stanciuc fulfilled all the hopes Dinamo set into him, when they signed the talent in 2023 from CSU Suceava. In the summer of 2022, Stanciuc stepped into the spotlight, scoring 38 goals at the M18 EHF Championship 2022 in Craiova, Romania – and later was part of the RYT camp in Vienna. By January 2024, at the age of 19, he was already a regular in the Romania men’s team at the EHF EURO in Germany, finishing with seven goals and 11 assists after three matches. In his first European season with Dinamo, Stanciuc is currently on seven goals, five of them in Bucharest’s 52:24 record win in the group phase against Izvidac.