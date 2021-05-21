Magdeburg and Plock to open EHF Finals

It is a new competition and it is a new trophy: The European League Men will have its pinnacle event this weekend at SAP Arena in Mannheim, host to the premiere of the EHF Finals Men.

SC Magdeburg and Orlen Wisla Plock are set to open the event as they contest the first semi-final at 18:00 CEST.

While the Polish side are new to this level of a European competition, Magdeburg - one of the three German contenders in action this weekend - have been there and done that, and even won the EHF Champions League in the past.

The winner will play either hosts Rhein-Neckar Löwen or Füchse Berlin in the final on Sunday.

SEMI-FINAL:

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)

Saturday 22 May at 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV