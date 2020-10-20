Magdeburg had an impressive start of the EHF European League, while on the other hand Besiktas ’s inexperienced team was struggling throughout whole match. In a dominant way German team left the hosts behind by 18 goals.

Magdeburg were ahead almost the entire time on the scoreboard due to unbelievable attacking efficiency. Besiktas were giving their best on the court, but their rivals’ experience was too much to take for them.

GROUP C

Besiktas Aygaz (TUR) vc SC Magdeburg (GER) 23:41 (8:20)

Magdeburg keeps their good run against Besiktas, winning three out of three encounters against the Turkish top club

only tie in the match was 4:4 in fifth minute

With a twelve-point lead at half-time, it was done deal for the Germans

this is the 168th victory for Magdeburg in European competitions

Great performance by Matthias Musche

The 28-year old from Magdeburg showed some of his best shots. Matthias Musche was in the match from the first minute and with every shot was completely confident. The left wing scored seven goals from as many attempts, a great way to start his eighth European season.