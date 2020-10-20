Kadetten start victorious thanks to Csaszar’s buzzer beater

What a thriller! In a very tight opening match with numerous lead changes, Kadetten Schaffhausen were lucky in the end. Thanks to a penalty with the final buzzer, scored by Hungarian Gabor Csaszar, the Swiss side took a 29:28 win against GOG.

The two remaining games of Round 1 in Group D, HC Eurofarm Pelister vs. Grundfos Tatabanya KC and Rhein-Neckar Löwen vs Trimo Trebnje, had to be postponed.

GROUP D:

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs GOG (DEN) 29:28 (14:13)

New Kadetten coach Adalsteinn Eyjólfsson had a successful start in his very first Men’s club European Cup season.

The biggest gap in the whole 60 minutes was three goals, when Kadetten were ahead 16:13.

At 24:22, GOG seemed to be on the way to victory, but the two final goals of Jonas Schelker and Gabor Csaszar turned the match around.

For GOG it was the second defeat in the new season on Swiss ground after the 31:35 loss at Winterthur in the qualification.

Kadetten will travel to Slovenian side Trebnje in Round 2, while GOG host Eurofarm Pelister from Bitola.

GOG’s victorious away start series ends

Three times in a row in the two different competition, GOG had started their group phase campaign victorious in an away match. In the EHF Champions League season 2019/20, they won 33:24 at Kristianstad (Sweden), in the EHF Cup seasons 2018/19 (31:28 at Azoty Pulawy/POL) and 2016/17 (36:34 at Saint Raphael/FRA) they travelled home with two points. Now this series came to an end in Switzerland.