Magdeburg cruise to EHF FINALS with eight-goal win 

The German team overrun IFK Kristianstad in the second leg quarter-final after they had opened the gate to the EHF FINALS 2020/21 with a six-goal lead in the first leg. The Swedish team could not keep up with the pace the experienced Magdeburg offered and ended their journey in the EHF European League.

QUARTER-FINAL, SECOND LEG:

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs IFK Kristianstad (SWE) 39:31 (23:12)

First leg 34:28 Aggregate result: 73:59

it was Magdeburg’s match from the beginning, having a seven-goal lead early on (9:3 in the tenth minute)

IFK Kristianstad had one player completely in the match tonight, Zoran Bozic with a perfect 7/7 score

Omar Ingi Magnussen’s name keeps repeating this season as once again he was the man in charge in for Magdeburg

numbers say it all, Magdeburg ’ s attack efficiency was at 88% while Kristianstad was at 55% in the first half, and it stayed on the same level until the end

The German team continues their home win streak; they have not lost an international home match since 2018

Team effort for a win

Omar Ingi Magnussen was once again player of the match scoring nine out of ten in 45 minutes of the match. When you combine that with seven saves from Jannick Green and ten from Tobias Thulin, it is a perfect home win. But it’s not all in individual quality, but rather team work. 12 out of 14 players scored tonight for Magdeburg showing they have true winning mentality from the first until the last minute of the match.