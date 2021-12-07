Group C



SC Magdeburg (GER) vs RK Nexe (CRO) 32:26 (19:14)



• Magdeburg made a good start with Mike Jensen making a 50% save rate, aided by goals from Tim Hornke and Phillip Weber

• that form helped Magdeburg build an early lead that they held onto through the match

• young goalkeeper Dominik Kuzmanovic kept Nexe in the game thanks to 15 saves in his first 60-minute match in European competition

• Fahrudin Melic was in strong form and scored eight goals

• ten out of 13 Magdeburg players scored, while goalkeeper Mike Jensen made 14 saves

• Nexe finished their match without coach Branko Tamse who received a red card in the 53rd minute

• Magdeburg still has to play the postponed match against Savehof. It is set for 14 December in Partille, while Nexe goes on a deserved winter break from European competition

Making the grade

Since the start of the season Nexe have had a long list of injured players and goalkeeper Moreno Car joined the list in the last match against Gorenje Velenje, which gave the 19-year-old Dominik Kuzmanovic an opening.

He is the captain of Croatia’s junior team and he joined Nexe in this summer, since when he has waited for his chance. He grabbed it when it came his way with 15 against Magdeburg.