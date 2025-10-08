Magdeburg keep clean sheet; big wins for Plock, Aalborg, Nantes
Round 4 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 opened Wednesday night with four commanding victories — each by a margin of at least nine goals. In group A, HBC Nantes stunned Sporting Clube de Portugal 39:28 following a jaw-dropping 23:11 half-time lead, while Aalborg Håndbold downed Kolstad Håndball 35:26 in a Nordic derby. In the early matches in group B, title holders SC Magdeburg defeated GOG 39:30, while Orlen Wisla Plock took a clear 36:25 win against HC Eurofarm Pelister.
It was a brutal affair against one of the best teams in Europe. A physical locomotive from Denmark and they win very deserved with nine goals today. We need to go to the gym and get training.
We played very well in defence and Niklas [Landin] played very well in the goal. No matter who we sent on the court, they performed very well, and we were a much better team than Kolstad today. To win away games in the Champions League is not easy, so we are very happy.
It was 30 minutes of disaster from us. In the second half we tried, but when we start like today, it is impossible to win in the EHF Champions League.”
Our beginning of the game was dreamy. The focus of the players on the defence at the beginning was really strong, giving us opportunities to do fast breaks, easy goals, and it was the key of the game.
It was a great match. I am glad that we are back on the winning track. Respect also goes to Pelister, because the final score does not fully reflect the course of the match. In the second half, we played very well in defence, which allowed us to make many counter attacks and score effectively. This result will definitely boost our confidence and shows that we are heading in the right direction.
Congratulations to Wisla — they absolutely deserved to win. They are a great team with an excellent coach, as today's result confirms. I am saddened by the scale of the defeat, because I believe that we did not deserve to lose by such a large margin.
We are very satisfied with the first half, where we were strong defensively and played a really good attacking game. The second half was more difficult as we lost some intensity.
We are really happy with this win. The final result might make it look easier than it actually was. We had many problems in the first half, but improved as the game went on. In the end, it was an important win for us.