H2H : 0-0-3

Top scorers: Martim Costa 10/12 (Sporting Clube de Portugal); Ayoub Abdi 11/14 (HBC Nantes)

Seven minutes into Wednesday’s game and one could tell that this was going to be a tough night for the many Sporting fans. Their team was already down by five, their players unable to get past Nantes’ goalkeeper Ignacio Biosca while Aymeric Minne was driving the French side with brilliance. And things did not get better before the break, as the visitors made the most of every mistake from their opponents. With Theo Avelange-Demouge and Nicolas Tournat scoring five and four goals in the first half alone, Nantes were ahead by 11 at minute 24, and even by 12 at the break.

Sporting tried everything to come back after the break, from toughening their defence to making it more aggressive, even going up to half-court to try and recover some balls. But thanks to their clear lead, Nantes had gathered a lot of confidence and remained firmly on top. Even when Sporting came back within 10, thanks to Martim Costa’s impressive performance, Nantes did not let anything go and went 13 goals up 10 minutes later.