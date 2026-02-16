In group A, Füchse Berlin and Aalborg Håndbold aim to strengthen their leads with the quarter-final tickets in sight, Industria Kielce welcome One Veszprém HC in the Match of the Week, while Sporting Clube de Portugal hope for their first ever point against HBC Nantes.

In group B, SC Magdeburg have their eyes set on a quarter-final berth, as they need one point against GOG to secure it. Barça could also make a giant leap towards a direct qualification on Wednesday, when they travel to Szeged. HC Zagreb and HC Eurofarm Pelister, on the other end, are in desperate need of points if they want to book a play-offs seat, as they face Paris Saint-Germain and Orlen Wisla Plock, respectively.

GROUP A

Wednesday 18 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 4-0-1

Last match: Kolstad Håndball vs Aalborg Håndbold, 8 October 2025 (26:35 (12:17))