Nail-biting duels await as final group phase sprint begins

Nail-biting duels await as final group phase sprint begins

EHF / Björn Pazen & Kevin Domas
16 February 2026, 11:00

After a 10-week international break, the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 returns with thrilling matches in round 11.

In group A, Füchse Berlin and Aalborg Håndbold aim to strengthen their leads with the quarter-final tickets in sight, Industria Kielce welcome One Veszprém HC in the Match of the Week, while Sporting Clube de Portugal hope for their first ever point against HBC Nantes.

In group B, SC Magdeburg have their eyes set on a quarter-final berth, as they need one point against GOG to secure it. Barça could also make a giant leap towards a direct qualification on Wednesday, when they travel to Szeged. HC Zagreb and HC Eurofarm Pelister, on the other end, are in desperate need of points if they want to book a play-offs seat, as they face Paris Saint-Germain and Orlen Wisla Plock, respectively.

GROUP A

Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs Kolstad Håndball (NOR)

Wednesday 18 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 4-0-1
Last match: Kolstad Håndball vs Aalborg Håndbold, 8 October 2025 (26:35 (12:17))

  • Aalborg Håndbold are currently second-ranked with 17 points and can already qualify for the quarter-finals if they win and Veszprém lose at Kielce
  • Kolstad Håndball surprised in their last group match prior to the EHF EURO 2026 break with a home win against leaders Füchse Berlin, but are still four points below sixth-ranked HBC Nantes
  • Norwegian back court player Simen Lyse (to Paris Saint-Germain) and Swedish goalkeeper Andreas Palicka (to HSG Wetzlar) have left Kolstad during the EHF EURO break
  • 11 Aalborg players were on court at the EHF EURO 2026, including European champions Mads Hoxer, Thomas Arnoldsen and Simon Hald, as well as German silver medallist Juri Knorr, while four Kolstad players made an appearance at the tournament
  • the best scorers so far for the two sides have been Simen Lyse, with 46 goals for Kolstad, and Buster Juul-Lassen, with 44 strikes for Aalborg
  • Aalborg won the Danish cup last weekend, beating Ringsted in the final (34:24), while Kolstad lost 30:31 at home against Arendal in the Norwegian league

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

11262025 Aalborg HBC Nantes 160
We have had a good start to 2026, winning our first four matches. Now it’s time for the first Champions League game for us this year, against a tricky Kolstad team that surprised Berlin in December. This is a vital match for us in order to keep the pace at the top of group A.
Simon Dahl Jørgensen
Head coach, Aalborg Håndbold

MOTW: Industria Kielce (POL) vs One Veszprém HC (HUN)

Thursday 19 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 6-2-12
Last match: One Veszprém HC vs Industria Kielce, 9 October 2025 (35:33 (21:15))

  • Industria Kielce are currently fifth-ranked with nine points, but can book their play-offs ticket if they win and Kolstad lose against Aalborg
  • One Veszprém HC still have chances to proceed to the quarter-finals directly, but they are currently five points below Aalborg and six below Füchse
  • in the reverse fixture, Nedim Rmili (nine) and Hugo Descat (eight) combined for 17 of Veszprém’s 35 goals
  • the two clubs were represented by eight players each at the EHF EURO 2026, with the only medallists being Veszprém’s Croats Ivan Martinović and Luka Cindrić, who took bronze
  • the best scorers so far are Nedim Remili with 62 goals for Veszprém and Alex Dujshebaev with 43 for Kielce; the latter is set to leave the Polish side and join VfL Gummersbach in Germany
  • both coaches are Spaniards and have won the EHF Champions League several times: Xavi Pascual won three trophies with Barça, while Talant Dujshebaev celebrated four titles as a coach, with Ciudad Real and Kielce
  • Nedim Remili, Luka Cindrić (Veszprém) and Jorge Maqueda (Kielce) have played for both clubs
  • recently, Kielce won their domestic match against Kwydzin (38:25) and Veszprém took a 43:29 victory against Ferencvaros 

STAT OF THE MATCH: In the 21st confrontation between the sides, One Veszprém HC travel to Industria Kielce for the Match of the Week in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 round 11. Even though the Hungarian side holds the overall winning record in this duel, the home advantage might be significant for Kielce, who celebrated victories in the previous three encounters with Veszprém on Polish soil — in 2019 (34:33), 2021 (32:29) and 2023 (31:27). Veszprém have not been able to snatch a point in Poland since the 32:32 draw in 2017 — can they break the curse?

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251204 Veszprem Sporting Descat3

Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs Füchse Berlin (GER)

Thursday 19 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-1-5
Last match: Füchse Berlin vs Dinamo Bucuresti, 9 October 2025 (32:31 (16:18))

  • Dinamo have only won one of the 10 group matches played so far and are bottom of the group with two points; on the opposite side of the table, Füchse might clinch their early berth for the quarter-finals with a win in Bucharest, as they are currently topping the group with 18 points
  • despite having netted 11 goals, Mathias Gidsel was not Berlin’s hero in the reverse fixture, as Tobias Grøndahl scored the winning strike with a penalty at the final buzzer
  • after becoming European champion, top scorer and MVP of the EHF EURO 2026, Füchse’s superstar Mathias Gidsel was named the IHF Player of the Year once again, becoming the first male player in history to win three times in a row
  • alongside Gidsel, Füchse’s left back Lasse Andersson also became EHF EURO champion, while his teammates Matthes Langhoff and Nils Lichtlein won silver with Germany
  • Gidsel is currently the second-best EHF Champions League scorer with 83 strikes, while Branko Vujović netted 34 times for Dinamo
  • Berlin beat TVB Stuttgart in the German league by five (37:32), while Dinamo did not have a game on their schedule last weekend

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251203 DINAMO Vs AALBORG B2 11
We are going to play against the top ranked team in our group. We know the difficulty this game brings, but at the same time, I remember that we lost in Berlin by just one goal in the last seconds. It’s one more game in which we will fight to deliver a strong performance. I believe that if we do things correctly and follow the game plan, we will always have a chance to win.
Paulo Pereira
Head coach, Dinamo Bucuresti

HBC Nantes (FRA) vs Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR)

Thursday 19 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 3-0-0
Last match: Sporting Clube de Portugal vs HBC Nantes, 8 October 2025 (28:39 (11:23))

  • HBC Nantes are sixth in the table with eight points, but can get level with fourth-ranked Sporting if they win again
  • Sporting lost three of the last four group matches before the EHF EURO break
  • Nantes have won all previous matches against Sporting, including the reverse fixture, when they caused a nightmare for the Portuguese champions, especially in the first half, when they led 23:11 at half-time
  • Nantes count on eight players who were on court at the EHF EURO 2026, while Sporting had nine at the tournament, topped by All-star Team player Francisco Costa
  • Kiko Costa is the fourth-best scorer of the competition by now with 70 goals and Noam Leopold is Nantes’ best scorer with 52 strikes
  • in the French league, Nantes won in Saint Raphael (33:32), while Sporting beat Povoa (42:21) in the Portuguese league

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251204 Veszprem Sporting Costa

GROUP B

HC Zagreb (CRO) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Wednesday 18 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 2-1-12
Last match: Paris Saint-Germain vs HC Zagreb, 9 October 2025 (35:32 (18:17))

  • after 10 rounds, Zagreb are last in the group with two points, while Paris are sixth with six points
  • in the last round before the EHF EURO break, Zagreb won their first game of the season, against Pelister (27:23)
  • on the other hand, Paris lost their seventh game of the season against Barça (33:38), despite Elohim Prandi scoring 14
  • three Zagreb players and one from PSG won bronze at the EHF EURO 2026 with Croatia: Filip Glavaš, Luka Lovre Klarica, Ivano Pavlović and Mateo Maraš
  • Paris’ Elohim Prandi is the current best scorer of the competition with 84 goals, while Zagreb’s Filip Glavaš has scored 56 times so far
  • the two teams came out victorious in their domestic confrontations last weekend: Zagreb against Dugo Selo (25:20) and Paris in Dunkerque (29:25)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

JHA4110
Playing in Zagreb is always intense and as a Croatian player, I know how strong the support will be. It will be a great experience, but my job is clear — to help PSG win. We have prepared well for this match, and we are ready to fight for every ball and give everything to bring the two points back to Paris.
Mateo Maraš
Right back, Paris Saint-Germain

OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN) vs Barça (ESP)

Wednesday 18 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 6-1-20
Last match: Barça vs OTP Bank - PICK Szeged, 9 October 2025 (31:28 (14:13))

  • before round 11, Barça are second in the group with 18 points and Szeged are fourth with 10 points
  • in the last round of 2025, Barça defeated Paris at home (38:33), as Aleix Gómez scored 10 goals
  • Szeged were defeated by SC Magdeburg in round 10 (32:40), despite Richárd Bodó and Lazar Kukić scoring five each
  • two Szeged players won bronze at the EHF EURO 2026 with Croatia: Marin Jelinić and Mario Šoštarić
  • Aleix Gómez has scored 61 goals this season for Barça, while Szeged’s Mario Šoštarić is also among the top 10 best scorers, with 59 strikes
  • Szeged recently took the points in the Hungarian league against Budai Farkasok (39:25), while Barça remain leaders of Liga Asobal after their 39:28 victory in Valladolid

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

SE20251127 Szeged Zagreb 24
We only have four rounds left in the group stage, so every match carries extra importance, and every point matters a lot. We’re up against one of the best teams in Europe, but Barça are not unbeatable — we proved that last season when we managed to defeat them away. We’ll have 8,000 fans behind us, which always gives us tremendous strength. Playing in such an atmosphere is a wonderful feeling.
Imanol Garciandia
Right back, OTP Bank - PICK Szeged
2025 12 03 Fcbhandbolvspsg 062
We’ve already had three competitive games in Spain and I’m happy with the level we showed. We are still getting back to our systems, but everything is falling in place smoothly. PICK Szeged is a tough team and we know it well, since we’ve had some difficult games against them in the last year and a half. I hope we can get the points on such a difficult court.
Carlos Ortega
Head coach, Barça

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs GOG (DEN)

Wednesday 18 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 4-0-1
Last match: GOG vs SC Magdeburg, 8 October 2025 (30:39 (16:18))

  • Magdeburg are the only team left undefeated in the EHF Champions League after 10 rounds, and are leaders of the group, while GOG are fifth with eight points
  • Magdeburg compiled a 10th win in the previous against Szeged (40:32), with Gisli Kristjánsson scoring six
  • GOG ended 2025 on a high, with their fourth away win of the season in Plock (35:34), as Frederik Bjerre scored nine times
  • GOG are the only team in the whole competition to have taken all of their points on away courts
  • three SC Magdeburg players were EHF EURO 2026 medallists: Magnus Saugstrup won gold with Denmark, Lukas Mertens grabbed silver with Germany and Matej Mandić took bronze with Croatia
  • on Sunday, Magdeburg suffered their second defeat of the season in the Bundesliga in Kiel (29:31), while GOG finished third in the Danish cup after their 34:29 victory against Sønderjyske

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251204 Scm Szeged 039
We are looking forward to start the Champions League again. Naturally, we'd like to continue our successful run. With GOG, there is a team that has already shown against us and other opponents just how many talented players they have in their squad and how energertic they are. Still, we'll do everything we can to remain undefeated.
Bennet Wiegert
Head coach, SC Magdeburg
419A9858
It’s a match we’re really looking forward to playing, as Magdeburg are one of the best teams in the world. We come in as underdogs with everything to gain. There’s very little room for error if we want to beat Magdeburg.
Emil Tonnesen
Centre back, GOG

HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)

Thursday 19 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-2
Last match: Orlen Wisla Plock vs HC Eurofarm Pelister, 8 October 2025 (36:25 (18:14))

  • Pelister are seventh in the group with four points, while Plock are third with 12 points
  • in the last round before the winter break, Pelister were defeated in Zagreb (23:27), despite Filip Kuzmanovski scoring seven
  • Plock suffered their fourth defeat of the season in round 10, at home against GOG (34:35), even though Melvyn Richardson netted nine times
  • Plock’s Leon Šušnja won bronze at the EHF EURO 2026 with Croatia
  • Melvyn Richardson is in the top five scorers of the competition with 67 goals for Plock, while Dejan Manaskov has netted 54 times for Pelister so far
  • last weekend, Eurofarm took the points against Prilep in the domestic league (32:27) and Plock defeated Chrobry Glogow in the Polish league (36:24)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251204 WISLA GOG 032

Photos © Eroll Popova (main), Peka Roland & Jerzy Stankowski (in-text)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260215 JDA Brasov 103
Previous Article Five teams seal QF berths with one more round left to play
20260216 ELM MR R1 Preview Main
Next Article Starting whistle on European League Men 2025/26 main round

Latest news

More News