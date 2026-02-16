Nail-biting duels await as final group phase sprint begins
After a 10-week international break, the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 returns with thrilling matches in round 11.
We have had a good start to 2026, winning our first four matches. Now it’s time for the first Champions League game for us this year, against a tricky Kolstad team that surprised Berlin in December. This is a vital match for us in order to keep the pace at the top of group A.
We are going to play against the top ranked team in our group. We know the difficulty this game brings, but at the same time, I remember that we lost in Berlin by just one goal in the last seconds. It’s one more game in which we will fight to deliver a strong performance. I believe that if we do things correctly and follow the game plan, we will always have a chance to win.
Playing in Zagreb is always intense and as a Croatian player, I know how strong the support will be. It will be a great experience, but my job is clear — to help PSG win. We have prepared well for this match, and we are ready to fight for every ball and give everything to bring the two points back to Paris.
We only have four rounds left in the group stage, so every match carries extra importance, and every point matters a lot. We’re up against one of the best teams in Europe, but Barça are not unbeatable — we proved that last season when we managed to defeat them away. We’ll have 8,000 fans behind us, which always gives us tremendous strength. Playing in such an atmosphere is a wonderful feeling.
We’ve already had three competitive games in Spain and I’m happy with the level we showed. We are still getting back to our systems, but everything is falling in place smoothly. PICK Szeged is a tough team and we know it well, since we’ve had some difficult games against them in the last year and a half. I hope we can get the points on such a difficult court.
We are looking forward to start the Champions League again. Naturally, we'd like to continue our successful run. With GOG, there is a team that has already shown against us and other opponents just how many talented players they have in their squad and how energertic they are. Still, we'll do everything we can to remain undefeated.
It’s a match we’re really looking forward to playing, as Magdeburg are one of the best teams in the world. We come in as underdogs with everything to gain. There’s very little room for error if we want to beat Magdeburg.