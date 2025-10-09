New study reveals key differences in physical demands on handball referees

European Handball Federation
09 October 2025, 11:00

A groundbreaking study published in the Journal of Human Kinetics has shed light on the intense physical demands faced by handball referees during elite-level competitions. Using advanced tracking technology and big data analytics, researchers compared the movement profiles of referees officiating at the Men's and Women's EHF EUROs 2022.

The study, carried out by researchers from the University of San Jorge and University of Alicante in Spain — including EHF Methods Commission member Carmen Manchado — analysed data from 60 referees across 112 matches, employing a Local Positioning System (LPS) and inertial sensors to monitor metrics such as total distance covered, running pace, accelerations, and time spent in various speed zones.

The study assumed that male and female competitions differ in pace and style, which impacts the referees’ movement profiles. The research found that referees in the women’s tournament covered more total distance at a higher speed than their counterparts in the men’s competition. However, despite covering less ground, referees in the men’s tournament performed more accelerations, suggesting a more explosive style of play.

20251009 Referees Physical Demands Study 3

Regardless of gender, referees maintained a similar running pace pattern throughout the 60-minute matches, with the first 10 minutes being the most physically demanding. Although referees are not directly involved in gameplay, the study found that referees’ physical demands seem to mirror the pace and intensity of the match, and that referees’ performances were consistent across matches and representative of typical referee demands.

Referees with better physical conditioning are assumed to make more accurate decisions due to reduced cognitive fatigue.

The study assumes that analysing the most demanding five-minute intervals provides valuable insights for designing referee training programmes, and the research highlights the importance of tailoring referee training programmes to the specific demands of each competition. With growing attention from international federations on referee fitness and injury prevention, these insights could play a vital role in enhancing officiating performance and game fairness.

The full study, "Physical Demands of Handball Referees: A Big Data Analysis between the EHF Men's and Women's EUROs 2022", can be found here.

20251009 Referees Physical Demands Study 1

Photos © Kolektiff Images

20251008 CLM R4 Main
20150531 F4m 44878
