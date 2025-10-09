Regardless of gender, referees maintained a similar running pace pattern throughout the 60-minute matches, with the first 10 minutes being the most physically demanding. Although referees are not directly involved in gameplay, the study found that referees’ physical demands seem to mirror the pace and intensity of the match, and that referees’ performances were consistent across matches and representative of typical referee demands.

Referees with better physical conditioning are assumed to make more accurate decisions due to reduced cognitive fatigue.

The study assumes that analysing the most demanding five-minute intervals provides valuable insights for designing referee training programmes, and the research highlights the importance of tailoring referee training programmes to the specific demands of each competition. With growing attention from international federations on referee fitness and injury prevention, these insights could play a vital role in enhancing officiating performance and game fairness.



