Race for the Machineseeker EHF Champions League play-offs speeds up
The battles for the remaining play-off tickets and for the top spots in both groups take the spotlight in round 12 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26.
Our group is extremely tough, and we need these two points to finish third and play the second leg of the play-offs at home. But first, we need to get the players back in shape. With such a busy schedule, recovery is also very important. Dinamo have been improving in recent rounds, so it won’t be an easy task. We need to pay attention to every detail.
Games in the Veszprém Arena are always really hard for every team. But I think these are the kind of games every player wants to play. For us, we know it will be a very tough match, but also a great challenge. We know they have a very strong defence and a great fast break, and that’s something we have to try to control. We need to stay focused and bring the best version of ourselves to fight for the full 60 minutes against them.
With only two home games left in this season's Champions League, we want to give our supporters something to cheer about. We face a Nantes team that is extremely difficult to beat. Hopefully, we can match their intensity and energy. We will not give them an easy game!
We have to play a complete match, both in attack and defence. One of Füchse’s biggest strengths is their fast pace, which creates opportunities for easy goals — and in games like this, that makes the difference. We are mentally strong and aware of how tough this match will be, but we’re going there for two points. We have nothing to lose. The outcome of this match may come down to details.
Alborg is the team with the fewest goals conceded in the group. This says a lot about the difficulties we will face. They are a very physically strong team, but they combine this physical strength with a lot of technical quality. We know that we will have to have an almost perfect night to achieve victory.
We’re facing a physically tough match against Pelister. For us, it’s about controlling the game and playing it on our terms.
Every new match in the Champions League is a new story. We prepare separately for each rival, each team is different. I think GOG is a super team, with young Danish players and a super talent like [Óli] Mittún, who is expected to be one of the best in a short time. After every European match, this GOG team grows.