After Füchse Berlin and Aalborg Håndbold clinched their quarter-final berths last weekend, both sides now fight for the number one position in group A. In round 12, both have high hurdles ahead — Füchse face Industria Kielce and Sporting Clube de Portugal welcome Aalborg in the Match of the Week. Kolstad Håndball need to beat HBC Nantes to remain in the play-off race, while One Veszprém HC aim to defend third place against Dinamo.

In group B, SC Magdeburg — who play away in Plock — and Barça have already booked their quarter-finals tickets. At the other end of the spectrum, HC Zagreb — hosting Barça — and Eurofarm Pelister — who play away in GOG — need points if they want to keep hoping for a play-offs qualification.

GROUP A

Wednesday 25 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 7-1-1

Last match: Dinamo Bucuresti vs One Veszprém HC, 24 September 2025 (27:30 (15:15))