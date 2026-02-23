Race for the Machineseeker EHF Champions League play-offs speeds up

EHF / Björn Pazen & Kevin Domas
23 February 2026, 11:00

The battles for the remaining play-off tickets and for the top spots in both groups take the spotlight in round 12 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26.

After Füchse Berlin and Aalborg Håndbold clinched their quarter-final berths last weekend, both sides now fight for the number one position in group A. In round 12, both have high hurdles ahead — Füchse face Industria Kielce and Sporting Clube de Portugal welcome Aalborg in the Match of the Week. Kolstad Håndball need to beat HBC Nantes to remain in the play-off race, while One Veszprém HC aim to defend third place against Dinamo. 

In group B, SC Magdeburg — who play away in Plock — and Barça have already booked their quarter-finals tickets. At the other end of the spectrum, HC Zagreb — hosting Barça — and Eurofarm Pelister — who play away in GOG — need points if they want to keep hoping for a play-offs qualification.

GROUP A

One Veszprém HC (HUN) vs Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU)

Wednesday 25 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 7-1-1
Last match: Dinamo Bucuresti vs One Veszprém HC, 24 September 2025 (27:30 (15:15))

  • after losing last week’s MOTW at Industria Kielce, One Veszprém HC are out of the race for a direct quarter-final spot, as Xavi Pascual’s side is currently ranked third with 12 points
  • Dinamo Bucuresti are out of the race for the knockout stage after last week’s 21:27 defeat against Berlin; the Romanian champions are at the bottom of the group with two points
  • currently injured Nedim Remili is still Veszprém’s top scorer with 62 goals, while Branko Vujovic has netted 39 times for Dinamo
  • in the reverse fixture, Haniel Langaro (Dinamo) and Nedim Remili (Veszprém) were the top scorers with seven goals apiece
  • both sides won the last matches in their domestic competitions; Veszprém took a 36:23 win against PLER and Dinamo won 33:23 in Constanta

20251204 Veszprem Sporting Coaches4
Our group is extremely tough, and we need these two points to finish third and play the second leg of the play-offs at home. But first, we need to get the players back in shape. With such a busy schedule, recovery is also very important. Dinamo have been improving in recent rounds, so it won’t be an easy task. We need to pay attention to every detail.
Xavi Pascual
Head coach, One Veszprém HC
20250924 DINAMO Veszprem B2 3
Games in the Veszprém Arena are always really hard for every team. But I think these are the kind of games every player wants to play. For us, we know it will be a very tough match, but also a great challenge. We know they have a very strong defence and a great fast break, and that’s something we have to try to control. We need to stay focused and bring the best version of ourselves to fight for the full 60 minutes against them.
Alex Pascual
Left wing, Dinamo Bucuresti

Kolstad Håndball (NOR) vs HBC Nantes (FRA)

Wednesday 25 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-2
Last match: HBC Nantes vs Kolstad Håndball, 24 September 2025 (39:24 (21:13))

  • Kolstad Håndball lost their 2026 opener 24:36 at Aalborg and remain on four points, with slim chances of booking a play-offs ticket
  • with at least a tie at Kolstad, HBC Nantes would secure their play-off seat; last week, the French side won 38:27 against Sporting and they are currently on 10 points
  • with 56 goals, Aymeric Minne is Nantes’ best scorer, having four goals more on his tally than Kolstad’s Simon Jeppsson, who is on 52
  • in the French league, Nantes beat Tremblay 33:27, while Kolstad won 24:22 in Sandefjord

20251119 Veszprem Kolstad Teams
With only two home games left in this season's Champions League, we want to give our supporters something to cheer about. We face a Nantes team that is extremely difficult to beat. Hopefully, we can match their intensity and energy. We will not give them an easy game!
Vetle Eck Aga
Left back, Kolstad Håndball

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs Industria Kielce (POL)

Thursday 26 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 3-1-1
Last match: Industria Kielce vs Füchse Berlin, 25 September 2025 (32:37 (15:22))

  • with their win in Bucharest, Füchse Berlin did not only defend the top position in this group, but also clinched their berth for the quarter-finals
  • Industria Kielce shocked Veszprém last week, as the 36:35 was their third straight victory; with 11 points, Kielce are now fourth-ranked
  • Füchse right back Mathias Gidsel took the lead in the scorers’ list with 91 goals, and he is getting closer to the 100-goal mark; Alex Duijshebaev is Kielce’s top scorer with 49 goals
  • Gidsel scored 13 goals in the reverse fixture, his season high, after scoring the same number of goals against Sporting
  • both sides finished their domestic tasks last weekend successfully: Füchse beat Bergischer HC 35:28 and Kielce won 43:26 against Zaglebie

20250925 Industria Kielce Fuchse Berlin (55)
We have to play a complete match, both in attack and defence. One of Füchse’s biggest strengths is their fast pace, which creates opportunities for easy goals — and in games like this, that makes the difference. We are mentally strong and aware of how tough this match will be, but we’re going there for two points. We have nothing to lose. The outcome of this match may come down to details.
Alex Dujshebaev
Right back, Industria Kielce

MOTW: Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN)

Thursday 26 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-1
Last match: Aalborg Håndbold vs Sporting Clube de Portugal, 24 September 2025 (35:30 (18:12))

  • Sporting Clube de Portugal have taken only one win in the last five matches and started the new year with a 27:38 loss at Nantes; with 10 points, they are currently sixth-ranked
  • in contrast, Aalborg Håndbold are unbeaten in the last nine matches — with eight wins and one draw — and still have the chance to pass Berlin to win the group
  • thanks to the 36:24 against Kolstad and Veszprém’s defeat at Kielce, the Danish champions have already booked their quarter-final ticket
  • the two best Sporting scorers are almost equal — Francisco Costa with 70 goals and Orri Freyr Þorkelsson with 67; the same applies for the best Aalborg scorers Thomas Arnoldsen (51) and Buster Juul-Lassen (49)
  • in the reverse fixture, which was also the first ever duel between the two, Juul-Lassen was the top scorer with nine goals
  • in Portugal, Sporting won 40:30 at Avanca, while Aalborg won 34:27 at Fredericia in the Danish league

20251113 SPORTINGCP FUCHSEBERLIN 1244
Alborg is the team with the fewest goals conceded in the group. This says a lot about the difficulties we will face. They are a very physically strong team, but they combine this physical strength with a lot of technical quality. We know that we will have to have an almost perfect night to achieve victory.
Ricardo Costa
Head coach, Sporting Clube de Portugal
20260219 Hbcnantes Sporting Porkelsson

GROUP B

GOG (DEN) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD)

Wednesday 25 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 3-0-2
Last match: HC Eurofarm Pelister vs GOG, 24 September 2025 (28:31 (14:14))

  • three rounds before the end of the group phase, GOG are sixth in the group with eight points, while Pelister are seventh with four points
  • GOG can secure their play-offs berth if they beat Pelister on Wednesday, as they would then be six points ahead the Macedonian team
  • both teams lost in round 11: Pelister 25:28 against Plock and GOG 30:37 in Magdeburg
  • GOG’s Frederik Bjerre is the current third-best scorer of the competition with 78 goals, while Dejan Manaskov has netted 56 times so far for Pelister
  • GOG announced the arrival of an EHF EURO 2022 gold medallist next summer, Swedish player Lucas Pellas
  • last weekend, GOG won 40:34 in Mors, while Pelister took the points in Kumanovo (43:19)

5P9A2791 Dxo
We’re facing a physically tough match against Pelister. For us, it’s about controlling the game and playing it on our terms.
Kasper Christensen
Head coach, GOG
Eurofarm Pelister Vicla 9
Every new match in the Champions League is a new story. We prepare separately for each rival, each team is different. I think GOG is a super team, with young Danish players and a super talent like [Óli] Mittún, who is expected to be one of the best in a short time. After every European match, this GOG team grows.
Zharko Peshevski
Line player, HC Eurofarm Pelister

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs SC Magdeburg (GER)

Thursday 26 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-1-8
Last match: SC Magdeburg vs Orlen Wisla Plock, 25 September 2025 (27:26 (14:10))

  • Magdeburg have already secured their quarter-finals qualification and are currently leading the group with 22 points; Plock are third with 14 points
  • the two teams took the points in round 12: Magdeburg against GOG at home (37:30) and Plock in Pelister (28:25)
  • Magdeburg narrowly won the first game between the two teams this season, as Sergey Hernández made 15 saves
  • with 70 goals, SCM’s Ómar Ingi Magnusson is the current fifth-best scorer of the competition, while Plock’s Melvyn Richardson is fourth with 72 goals
  • Plock were victorious in their domestic confrontation over the weekend, 29:25 at Ostrow Wielkopolski; Magdeburg beat Minden 38:21 in the Bundesliga

18022026 Scm Gog 008

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) vs OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN)

Thursday 26 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 8-1-5
Last match: OTP Bank - PICK Szeged vs Paris Saint-Germain, 25 September 2025 (31:29 (17:17))

  • after 11 rounds, Paris are fifth in the group with eight points, while Szeged are one spot higher with 10 points
  • last week, Paris came back victorious from their trip to Zagreb (35:24), as Jannick Green delivered a stunning performance with 18 saves
  • Szeged, on the other hand, could not stop Barça’s fury (35:27), despite Imanol Garciandia scoring five
  • Szeged won the first confrontation between the two teams this season in round 3 (31:29), as Tobias Thulin made five saves out of eight shots in the crunching moments of the game
  • Paris’ Elohim Prandi is the current second-best scorer of the competition with 87 goals; Mario Sostaric has scored 59 goals for Szeged
  • last weekend, Paris won 32:28 in the French league against Aix and Szeged did the same in the Hungarian league at Gyongyosi (34:25)

Barça (ESP) vs HC Zagreb (CRO)

Thursday 26 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 26-1-1
Last match: HC Zagreb vs Barça, 25 September 2025 (25:32 (12:17))

  • Barça are currently second in the group with 20 points, while Zagreb are eighth with two points and need a win if they want to keep their play-offs hopes alive
  • last week, Barça took the points in Szeged (35:27) while Zagreb were defeated by Paris at home (24:35)
  • Barça won the first game between the two teams this season in the Croatian capital, with Emil Nielsen making 15 saves
  • Barça’s Aleix Gómez is the fifth-best scorer of the competition with 70 goals, while Zagreb’s Filip Glavaš has netted 59 times this season
  • Barça remain leaders in the Liga Asobal after their 41:27 win against Villa de Aranda, while Zagreb are in the same position in the Croatian league after their 37:26 win against Gorica

SE20260218 Szeged Barca 36

Photos © Aleksandar Kotevski (main), HBC Nantes, Eroll Popova & Eliza Solya (in-text)

MAL4661
