Battle for final rankings continues as group phase nears conclusion

EHF / Björn Pazen & Kevin Domas
02 March 2026, 13:00

Even though the four teams going through to the quarter-finals are already known, there is still a lot to be played for in round 13 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26, and the last two rounds will influence the teams’ path to Cologne.

In the penultimate round, Füchse Berlin can secure first place in group A in the top duel at Aalborg. With final group rankings at stake, all eyes will be on the clash between Industria Kielce and Sporting Clube de Portugal, as well as on HBC Nantes against One Veszprém HC. Two sides who are already out of the knockout phase, Dinamo Bucuresti and Kolstad Håndball, will lock horns in Romania.

In group B, who goes through and who does not is already decided, but on Thursday night we could find out who finishes first in the standings, as leaders SC Magdeburg host Barça. OTP Bank - PICK Szeged, Paris Saint-Germain and GOG are competing to decide who finishes in fourth, as the Hungarian and Danish sides play against each other, while Paris travel to Bitola to play against HC Eurofarm Pelister.

GROUP A

Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs Füchse Berlin (GER)

Wednesday 4 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-4
Last match: Füchse Berlin vs Aalborg Håndbold, 18 September 2025 (31:28 (17:13))

  • both sides have already booked their straight tickets to the quarter-finals, as Füchse Berlin top the group with 20 points, one ahead of Aalborg
  • if Berlin take at least one point, they are the confirmed group winners, but if Aalborg win, the decision is postponed to the last round
  • both sides lost their round 12 matches, Aalborg 33:35 at Sporting and Berlin 31:33 at home against Kielce
  • Füchse won the last three matches against Aalborg, including both quarter-final clashes in the previous season
  • the top scorers of both sides became EHF EURO 2026 champions with Denmark: Füchse's Mathias Gidsel is the competition’s best scorer with 101 goals, and Thomas Arnoldsen is Aalborg’s top player with 61 strikes
  • Aalborg beat HOJ in the Danish league (34:24), while Füchse took the points against Rhein-Neckar Löwen (35:28) in their domestic competition

11262025 Aalborg HBC Nantes 160(1)
This could be the chance to win the group stage on our own. We have it all in our own hands. It is a bit different to play the game now, when both teams are already through to the quarter-finals, which I think was the greatest goal for both teams. But after tree losses in a row to Berlin, we are very motivated to go for the victory at home.
Simon Dahl Jørgensen
Head coach, Aalborg Håndbold
20251016 EHF CL FUX KOL 22 20 34 2
We go into every game with the will to win. That will also be the case now in Aalborg, because first and second place are at stake. We won the first leg and hope to do so again. Personally, I'm looking forward to playing against Juri Knorr. We know each other very well from the national team.
Nils Lichtlein
Centre back, Füchse Berlin
20260226 Fuechse Kielce Gidsel 1

Industria Kielce (POL) vs Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR)

Wednesday 4 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-1
Last match: Sporting Clube de Portugal vs Industria Kielce, 18 September 2025 (41:37 (20:15))

  • both sides secured their play-off berths last week with victories over the top teams: Sporting against Aalborg and Kielce against Berlin
  • the Polish record champions are on 13 points, one ahead of the Portuguese club, who won the reverse fixture
  • Kielce aim for their fifth straight win, while Sporting suffered a loss in their 2026 opener at Nantes
  • EHF EURO 2026 All-star Team player Francisco Costa is Sporting’s best scorer with 80 goals, while Alex Dujshebaev has netted 53 times for Kielce
  • Kielce lost the top duel of the Polish league, 31:32 against Plock after a penalty shoot-out, while Sporting won 40:27 against Vitoria in the Portuguese league

20260219 Industria Kielce One Veszprem (61)
We need to play effectively in attack and quickly get back into defence to avoid counterattacks. We also need to defend well. It has to be a complete performance against a team that has youth and hunger to fight for the highest goals. When we play at home, in front of our fans, we have a slightly better chance.
Talant Dujshebaev
Head coach, Industria Kielce
Jpm 2026026 175
We expect a very difficult game, especially since it's away from home, in a very adverse environment, but we will be ready to play. We will prepare and we will fight. It will be difficult, but this team is used to giving clearly good responses.
Ricardo Costa
Head coach, Sporting Clube de Portugal

Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs Kolstad Håndball (NOR)

Thursday 5 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-1
Last match: Kolstad Håndball vs Dinamo Bucuresti, 17 September 2025 (31:28 (17:10))

  • both sides only fight for the final ranking position, as Dinamo Bucuresti and Kolstad Håndball have already been knocked out of the play-off race
  • Dinamo are at the bottom of the table with two points from 12 matches, while Kolstad have two wins — including the one in the reverse fixture — on their tally
  • the current top scorers of both sides are Simon Jeppsson, with 60 for Kolstad, and Branko Vujovic, on 44 for Dinamo
  • Dinamo won their last match in the Romanian league, 32:28 in Sighisoara, while Kolstad beat Naerbo in the Norwegian league, 35:33

20251120 DINAMO HBC NANTES B4 1
The match against Kolstad will be a very important one for us. It is the last game we are playing at home this season, in front of our fans, and that gives us extra motivation. We really want the two points at stake and we aim to finish our home run with a solid performance that rewards the support our fans have given us throughout this season.
Andrei Buzle
Left back, Dinamo Bucuresti

HBC Nantes (FRA) vs One Veszprém HC (HUN)

Thursday 5 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-3
Last match: One Veszprém HC vs HBC Nantes, 18 September 2025 (30:25 (17:15))

  • HBC Nantes ended Kolstad’s hopes for the play-offs last week with an away win (33:26), which marked their second victory in 2026
  • with 12 points on their account, the French side is in fifth place, equal on points with Sporting
  • in their last two group phase matches, One Veszprém HC aim to confirm their third position, as they are now one point ahead of Kielce and two ahead of Nantes and Sporting; last week, the Hungarian champions convincingly beat Dinamo (35:28)
  • Veszprém have the best attack in group A with 407 goals scored, while Nantes count on the second-best defence of this group, with 351 goals conceded
  • three French internationals are part of One Veszprém’s squad: Nedim Remili, Yannis Lenne and Hugo Descat; Remili (66 goals) and Descat (55 goals) are also their best scorers, with Nantes’ Noam Leopold on 61 and Aymeric Minne on 58 goals
  • in the French league, Nantes defeated Nimes 36:34, while Veszprém took a clear 33:22 win against Budai in the Hungarian league

20260225 Veszprem Bukarest Descat1

GROUP B

HC Zagreb (CRO) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)

Wednesday 4 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 4-3-2
Last match: Orlen Wisla Plock vs HC Zagreb, 17 September 2025 (30:27 (17:13))

  • Zagreb are last in the group with two points and are out of the play-offs race after their 26:46 defeat last week against Barça
  • this season is the sixth time in the last nine EHF Champions League seasons that Zagreb are out of the knockout phase
  • Plock, on the other hand, have secured third place in the group, two rounds before the end of this phase, after tying 29:29 with Magdeburg last week
  • Plock won the first face-off between the two teams in round 2, as Mitja Janc scored six goals for the Polish side
  • Plock’s Melvyn Richardson is the fifth-best scorer of the competition with 78 goals, while Filip Glavaš has netted 64 times for Zagreb
  • Zagreb took the points in the Croatian league in Trogir (34:19) and Plock won the Polish league clash against Kielce (32:31)

HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Wednesday 4 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-0-6
Last match: Paris Saint-Germain vs HC Eurofarm Pelister, 18 September 2025 (33:27 (16:16))

  • two rounds before the end of the group phase, Pelister are out of the race for the play-offs, as they stand seventh in the group with five points
  • last week, the team from North Macedonia drew in GOG (28:28), their first away point of the season, as Andrzej Widomski scored seven
  • Paris won the first game between the two teams at home in round 2, boosted by Elohim Prandi’s 11 goals; last week, the star left back also helped his team secure a play-offs ticket with eight goals scored in the narrow 29:28 victory over Szeged
  • Paris’ Prandi is the EHF Champions League second-best scorer with 95 goals, while Dejan Manaskov has scored 60 for Pelister this season
  • last weekend, Pelister took the points in the domestic league against Tikvesh (43:24), while Paris beat Dijon (34:27) in the French league

Pel Wisla 740
Team spirit is great and we don't need extra motivation to play against a giant like PSG. We work very hard and we are ready for this challenge. I hope that our fans will be with us, because we need tham for a match like this.
Petar Atanasijevikj
Left wing, HC Eurofarm Pelister
LVP 7042
Securing our qualification with the home win against Szeged last week was an important step for us, especially after the strong performance and victory in Zagreb two weeks earlier. Those two results reflect the progress and consistency we’ve been building in recent weeks. Now the challenge is to maintain that positive dynamic away in North Macedonia. Pelister are always a tough opponent at home, with great support behind them, so we will need to stay focused, disciplined and ambitious.
Stefan Madsen
Head coach, Paris Saint-Germain
LV1 3958

OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN) vs GOG (DEN)

Thursday 5 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 2-0-1
Last match: GOG vs OTP Bank - PICK Szeged, 17 September 2025 (31:36 (16:18))

  • Szeged are already through to the play-offs, as they stand in fourth place in the group with 10 points
  • last week, the Hungarian side lost narrowly in Paris (28:29), despite Roland Mikler making 15 saves
  • GOG are also qualified, despite losing a point on home court last week, against Pelister (28:28), when Óli Mittún scored seven
  • Mario Sostaric’s 12 goals helped Szeged win the first confrontation between the two teams this season
  • GOG’s Frederik Bjerre is the third-best scorer of the competition with 81 goals; Mario Sostaric has netted 59 times for Szeged
  • last weekend, Szeged beat Tatabanya (41:32) and GOG defeated Bjerringbro/Silkeborg (36:32)

SE20251015 Szeged Magdeburg 50
We are currently in fourth place, and we want to keep this position. To achieve that, we need to win against GOG on Thursday evening. It will certainly be a tough battle; our opponent is a fast and dynamic team. However, experience is on our side, and in such a tight match, that can prove decisive.
Bence Bánhidi
Line player, OTP Bank - PICK Szeged

MOTW: SC Magdeburg (GER) vs Barça (ESP)

Thursday 5 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 6-0-6
Last match: Barça vs SC Magdeburg, 18 September 2025 (21:22 (12:15))

  • both teams are already qualified for the quarter-finals, as Magdeburg are the current leaders with 23 points and Barça are in second place, one point below
  • in round 2, Magdeburg lost their first point this season in Plock (29:29), despite Matej Mandić making 12 saves
  • Barça, on the other hand, enjoyed their largest victory of the season against Zagreb (46:26), as Viktor Hallgrímsson made 17 saves
  • Magdeburg won the first confrontation between the two teams this season in Spain (22:21), with Sergey Hernandez making the winning save in the last second
  • Aleix Gómez has scored 77 goals for Barça this season, while Ómar Ingi Magnusson has netted 70 times for Magdeburg
  • the two teams remain leaders in their domestic leagues after their weekend victories: Magdeburg in Melsungen (34:23) and Barça in Cangas (35:22)

STAT OF THE MATCH: SC Magdeburg are enjoying a three-game streak against Barça in the EHF Champions League, as the two sides are about to meet for the 13th time in the top-flight competition. The last time Barça managed to beat Magdeburg in Germany was in December 2005, when the Spanish side went all the way to the final and clinched the trophy. On the other hand, the German side also defeated Barça at home in the group phase last season, the same campaign in which they secured the title. Will the Match of the Week give us insights into who has the better chance at the 2025/26 title?

2026 02 26 Fcbhandbolvszagreb 045

Photos © Laurene Valroff (main & PSG in-text), Niklas Koeppen, Peter Szalmas, Victor Salgado (in-text)

EURO24W Final Denmark Vs. Norway 97A3989 AH
