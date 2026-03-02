In the penultimate round, Füchse Berlin can secure first place in group A in the top duel at Aalborg. With final group rankings at stake, all eyes will be on the clash between Industria Kielce and Sporting Clube de Portugal, as well as on HBC Nantes against One Veszprém HC. Two sides who are already out of the knockout phase, Dinamo Bucuresti and Kolstad Håndball, will lock horns in Romania.

In group B, who goes through and who does not is already decided, but on Thursday night we could find out who finishes first in the standings, as leaders SC Magdeburg host Barça. OTP Bank - PICK Szeged, Paris Saint-Germain and GOG are competing to decide who finishes in fourth, as the Hungarian and Danish sides play against each other, while Paris travel to Bitola to play against HC Eurofarm Pelister.

GROUP A

Wednesday 4 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 1-0-4

Last match: Füchse Berlin vs Aalborg Håndbold, 18 September 2025 (31:28 (17:13))