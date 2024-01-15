EURO24M

Main round berths at stake as preliminary round ends

EHF / Kevin Domas, Adrian Costeiu & Courtney Gahan
15 January 2024, 11:00

The Men's EHF EURO 2024 preliminary round ends with several crucial matches in groups A, B and C on Tuesday.

Croatia’s 28:28 draw against Austria complicated matters in group B, with three teams still alive in the battle for the main round. All of them have their fate in their own hands, with Croatia needing a draw against Romania to progress, while Spain and Austria battle it out for the second spot.

In group C, it is all about Serbia and Iceland, who are in the race for one main round ticket after Hungary clinched the first in round 2. Serbia must win the earlier game versus Montenegro to keep their chance alive, and also rely on Iceland losing to Hungary and the two teams’ goal differences after the round 3 games. For Iceland, a point is enough to book the main round.

In group A, France and Germany will face each other to decide which will finish top of the group and will bring two points with them into the main round, while Andre Schmid will have one last victory lap at the EHF EURO against North Macedonia.

GROUP A

North Macedonia vs Switzerland
Tuesday 16 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • while North Macedonia are already out of the main round race, Switzerland still have a chance to proceed after their 26:26 draw against France on Sunday
  • to book their ticket, Switzerland must beat North Macedonia, hope that France lose to Germany and end the group phase with a better goal difference than France
  • France’s goal difference is currently +10 while Switzerland’s is -13
  • with 73 goals conceded, North Macedonia currently have the least efficient defence of the tournament while Switzerland have the least efficient offence (40 goals)
  • the teams have never played against each other at an EHF EURO final tournament, but faced six times in EHF EURO qualifiers, every game won by North Macedonia
  • this game might be the last ever at an EHF EURO for Swiss centre back Andre Schmid, who will retire at the end of the season

20240115 Lazarevski Quote
We want to go home with at least a win, so we will give 100 per cent on Tuesday. We want to thank our fans who travelled to support us, we want to make ourselves proud as well by winning, even though we are now eliminated.
Milan Lazarevski
Line player, North Macedonia
20240115 Portner Quote UH
We will not play the last game for nothing, as when it starts, we will still have a chance. We will give everything, try to beat a good team of North Macedonia, but it is not in our hands now.
Nikola Portner
Goalkeeper, Switzerland

France vs Germany
Tuesday 16 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Germany are currently leaders in group A, having won both of their previous matches
  • in round 2, France drew with Switzerland (26:26) while Germany took the points against North Macedonia (34:25)
  • the teams have played eight times against each other in EHF EURO history: France won six of those games while the other two ended on a draw
  • the preliminary round game between the two teams in 2002 holds the record for fewest goals scored in a EHF EURO game. The final score was 15:15
  • this game will be the 100th for Germany at a EHF EURO. The team has taken part in all but one EHF EURO since the competition’s first edition in 1994
  • after round 2, Germany’s Juri Knorr is currently the joint best scorer of the EHF EURO, with 16 goals

20240115 Gislason Quote AH
We will have to show the best game in the last years to beat France. We know that we have good chances but we have to do our job. The game against France will be extremely important as we need the two points for the main round.
Alfred Gislason
Head coach, Germany

GROUP B

Croatia vs Romania
Tuesday 16 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • one point is enough for Croatia to progress to the main round, as they face an already eliminated Romania team, who have lost both matches so far at the EHF EURO 2024
  • Croatia have scored the third largest number of goals in the first two rounds, 67, and have the best efficiency in the competition, 77 per cent
  • centre back Domagoj Duvnjak will become the most-capped player in the history of the Croatia men’s national team, with 247 appearances, one more than legendary line player Igor Vori
  • Croatia will be sweating over the availability of Ivan Martinovic, as the left back, the second-best scorer at the EHF EURO for Goran Perkovac’s side, sustained a shoulder injury against Austria
  • all three official matches played between the two teams in the last 20 years have been won by Croatia, with an average margin of a win of 7.66 goals per match

20240115 Perkovac Quote
We should not underestimate Romania. They have an aggressive defence with good transition. Even though they lost both games so far, we need to be careful but we should not fear. We know we are better and I know my players will be up for the task.
Goran Perkovac
Head coach, Croatia
EURO24M Romania Vs Spain MA205405 EM
We can dream of a good result against Croatia. We will try to play as we did against Spain at the start or even harder. We will follow what the coach is telling us and hopefully end with a win.
Calin Dedu
Line player, Romania

Spain vs Austria
Tuesday 16 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • only a win will see Spain progress to the main round. ‘Los Hispanos’ have never missed out on a main round berth since the current format was introduced in 2002
  • after the first two rounds, Spain’s right wing Aleix Gómez is the joint top scorer of the EHF EURO 2024, with 16 goals, improving his overall tally in the competition to 88 goals
  • Spain, who have already lost left wing Miguel Sanchez due to an injury, were also hit by an injury to right wing Kauldi Odriozola in their win against Romania. Odriozola has been replaced by Ferran Solé
  • Joan Cañellas and Viran Morros could both feature in their 50th match at the EHF EURO. For Spain, they trail only Raul Entrerrios, who with 60 matches played has the second largest number of appearances in the history of the competition
  • Spain have won seven of the eight mutual matches in the last 10 years, with two wins at the EHF EURO, 28:27 in 2014 and 30:26 in 2020

GROUP C

Serbia vs Montenegro
Tuesday 16 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • with one point putting them third on the table ahead of round 3, Serbia still dream of reaching the main round, but must win and also rely on Hungary’s result against Iceland
  • Serbia have yet to win a match at the EHF EURO 2024, as they drew with Iceland in round 1 then were defeated by Hungary by one goal in round 2
  • Montenegro’s hope of reaching the main round ended in round 2 as they were defeated for the second time, by Iceland
  • Montenegro goalkeeper Nebojsa Simic is the third-ranked goalkeeper at the EHF EURO 2024, with 23 saves
  • the historical balance between the teams is equal, with one win each plus one draw. Montenegro won by one goal in the last mutual clash, when the teams met at the EHF EURO 2020

20240115 Radovic Quote AM
We play every game like it’s the last game in our life. We will do our best to win in two days. Today, we mourn. Tomorrow, we forget about this game and prepare for Serbia, they are great team. They are an ascending team, to be more correct, to be precise. A great group. A great coach. One of the best goalkeepers in the world, if not the best.
Mirko Radovic
Right wing, Montenegro

Iceland vs Hungary
Tuesday 16 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Iceland enter round 3 second on the table with three points and are in the stronger position in the race for the main round. A point against Hungary will seal the deal for certain, while a win will take them through with the maximum points
  • Hungary are sure of progression to the main round but still want a victory to top the group and carry two points into the next stage
  • Hungary have won both games so far at the final tournament in Germany, beating Serbia by one goal and Montenegro by two, while Iceland drew with Serbia in their opener then beat Montenegro by one in round 2
  • after scoring nine goals in their second game, Hungary line player Bence Bánhidi is the third top scorer of the EHF EURO 2024 following round 2, and the top scorer from the field with a total of 15 goals at a high efficiency of 88 per cent
  • the history between these sides stretches back to 1958 and includes 21 official matches. Hungary have won 12, including a 30:28 victory in the 2023 World Championship preliminary round

EURO24M Bosnia And Herzegovina Vs Netherlands MA202905 EM
