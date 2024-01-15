Main round berths at stake as preliminary round ends

In group C, it is all about Serbia and Iceland, who are in the race for one main round ticket after Hungary clinched the first in round 2. Serbia must win the earlier game versus Montenegro to keep their chance alive, and also rely on Iceland losing to Hungary and the two teams’ goal differences after the round 3 games. For Iceland, a point is enough to book the main round.

In group A, France and Germany will face each other to decide which will finish top of the group and will bring two points with them into the main round, while Andre Schmid will have one last victory lap at the EHF EURO against North Macedonia.

GROUP A

North Macedonia vs Switzerland

Tuesday 16 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV