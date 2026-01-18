Main round berths to be decided in group A on Monday
Monday marks the final preliminary round day in groups A in Herning and group C in Oslo/Baerum. In group A, everything is possible: all four teams can still qualify for the main round, with Spain having the best chances.
In group C, France and Norway will play to top the group. Meanwhile group E play their second-round matches in Malmö, with a crucial match between Croatia and the Netherlands to start the day.
The realisation from the first two matches is that every one of us needs one hundred per cent in every game. If we have one or two absences, we have no chance of beating a team like Germany or Spain. It will be the same against Serbia – we’ll need a 100 per cent performance.
We lost the first match against Spain and if we lose against Austria we're out, so we need to be humble and to prepare really well because this will be like a final if we want to go to the main round.
We know the importance of the Spain game. We're not out yet and everything is still in and we have to give it all, maybe 110 per cent this time against Spain because they're strong.
We have been excited about this match since many months ago, but we are already through two really hard games. Now we have Germany, that we think is one of the top national teams in the world, and we will fight until the end against them.
It’s really important to reward ourselves with a victory and to go home with a smile on our face, even if it is a little one. We have been in the preparation for a while so losing all three games would be a huge disappointment. This will be tough, though, as Ukraine will be in the exact same mindset. We have to be prepared for a big fight.
Our goal is always to be better and better every game. The result was good for us, but I think the next game against Norway will be really difficult. But if we come with our strength I hope we will be ready physically and mentally, and we’ll see that we are.
We know we will have a packed house on Monday night, ready to push us in a tough game. We are qualified for the next phase, that’s the first part, but now we want to remain unbeaten.
We have to make good saves and good stops and defence. If we have strong defence and don't get 36 goals against us and we have some saves, and we can run maybe fast breaks to make some easy goals, then we have a chance. If we don't manage to get some saves and we always have to fight against the strong defence from Croatia, then probably it will be a tough one for us.
We want to do better in all departments – fast breaks, and running back. Defence and offence. Everything must be a little bit better, coming up against strong teams in every game. We have to do better ourselves and see what that brings.
It is very difficult to talk about one of the favourites of the tournament, especially since they are playing in their own walls. Also, a lot depends on how we prepare physically, we want to show that we are a fighting team, that we can play beautifully and creatively. Tomorrow we will do everything we can.
It will be really hard for us. On the paper, we have the better team, but on the court, everything can happen. We have to be prepared. They will put the heart on the court, so we have to do the same.