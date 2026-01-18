Main round berths to be decided in group A on Monday

EHF / Björn Pazen, Kevin Domas & Danijela Vekić
18 January 2026, 11:00

Monday marks the final preliminary round day in groups A in Herning and group C in Oslo/Baerum. In group A, everything is possible: all four teams can still qualify for the main round, with Spain having the best chances.

In group C, France and Norway will play to top the group. Meanwhile group E play their second-round matches in Malmö, with a crucial match between Croatia and the Netherlands to start the day.

GROUP A

Austria vs Serbia

Monday 19 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 2-1-0

  • Austria need to win by at least four goals and then hope for a Spanish win against Germany later to proceed to the main round, Serbia need to win to be sure of progression
  • Austria are on zero points after their defeats against Germany (27:30) and Spain (25:30), while Serbia caused a major surprise by beating Germany 30:27 after losing 27:29 against Spain to be on two points
  • the two sides have met just once at an EHF EURO, with Austria winning 37:31 in Linz in 2010; their last match was a draw at the 2013 IHF Men's World Championship
  • Sebastian Frimmel is Austria’s top scorer after two matches with 13 goals, one strike ahead of Serbian Uroš Kojadinović
  • goalkeepers Constantin Möstl (Austria) and Dejan Milosavljev (Serbia) have both made 18 saves
  • Mijajlo Marsenić will become number 1 in the Serbian all-time ranking for EHF EURO matches with his 21st game
  • Austria are still hoping for their 10th European championship win

Euro26 Austria Vs Spain 2KA09824 EM
The realisation from the first two matches is that every one of us needs one hundred per cent in every game. If we have one or two absences, we have no chance of beating a team like Germany or Spain. It will be the same against Serbia – we’ll need a 100 per cent performance.
Tobias Wagner
Line player, Austria
Euro26 Serbia Vs Germany UH28102 UH
We lost the first match against Spain and if we lose against Austria we're out, so we need to be humble and to prepare really well because this will be like a final if we want to go to the main round.
Dragan Pechmalbec
Line player, Serbia

Germany vs Spain

Monday 19 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 9-2-21

  • if Spain take at least one point, they are qualified for the main round; Germany can go through with a draw only if Austria beat Serbia — otherwise, they are looking for a win
  • Spain have four points on their account after beating Serbia (29:27) and Austria (30:25), Germany beat Austria 30:27 and lost 27:30 to Serbia
  • Germany have never missed a main round at the EHF EURO, while Spain failed to progress in 2024
  • the head-to-head at EHF EURO final tournaments speaks a clear language with eight wins for Spain, two for Germany and one draw
  • however, one of Germany’s victories was the EHF EURO 2016 final, when they won 24:17; Germany also beat Spain twice at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in the preliminary round and the semi-final
  • Miro Schluroff, Renārs Uščins and Lukas Zerbe have all scored 10 times in the first two games; Ian Tarrafeta has netted eight times, the most of the 14 Spanish players to find the net so far
  • the match features the three best goalkeepers in the Germany league at the moment: Spain’s Sergey Hernández and Germany’s Andreas Wolff and David Späth; Hernández has made 17 saves so far in this tournament, with Wolff on 16

Euro26 Serbia Vs Germany 95A8812 JE
We know the importance of the Spain game. We're not out yet and everything is still in and we have to give it all, maybe 110 per cent this time against Spain because they're strong.
Marko Grgić
Left back, Germany
Euro26 Austria Vs Spain 2KA08041 EM
We have been excited about this match since many months ago, but we are already through two really hard games. Now we have Germany, that we think is one of the top national teams in the world, and we will fight until the end against them.
Ian Barrufet
Left wing, Spain

GROUP C

Czechia vs Ukraine

Monday 19 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 5-0-1

  • the two teams are bottom of group C with zero points and are eliminated from the main round race
  • in round 2, Czechia lost 25:29 against Norway despite Tomáš Mrkva making 17 saves
  • Ukraine also lost their second main round game, against France (26:46), conceding their biggest defeat at the EHF EURO
  • Czechia and Ukraine faced each other twice at the EHF EURO, in 2002 and 2020, Czechia winning both games
  • Ukraine’s Ihor Turchenko has scored 12 goals across the first two rounds, Czechia’s Dominik Solák has scored 11 since the beginning of the EHF EURO
  • Ukraine are currently on a 14-game losing streak at the EHF EURO and have not won a game in the competition for 20 years

Euro26 Czechia Vs Norway MAL1978 AM
It’s really important to reward ourselves with a victory and to go home with a smile on our face, even if it is a little one. We have been in the preparation for a while so losing all three games would be a huge disappointment. This will be tough, though, as Ukraine will be in the exact same mindset. We have to be prepared for a big fight.
Daniel Kubeš
Head coach, Czechia
Euro26 Czechia Vs Norway MAL1196 AM

France vs Norway

Monday 19 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 15-1-9

  • the two teams are top of group C after two rounds, with four points each, and are qualified for the main round
  • the winner of this match will start the main round in Herning with two points, while the loser will start with zero points
  • in round 2, France defeated Ukraine 46:26, beating the record for the most goals in a single EHF EURO game and tying the record for the biggest win in the competition
  • Norway struggled to beat Czechia 29:25 with August Pedersen scoring nine, including five in the last 15 minutes
  • both teams’ best scorers have scored 12 goals in the first two rounds: Norway’s August Pedersen and France’s Dylan Nahi and Melvyn Richardson
  • after scoring three against Ukraine, Sander Sagosen now has 203 goals at the EHF EURO to level with Stefan Lövgren in fourth place. One more goal for the left back will bump Lövgren down to fifth

Euro26 France Vs Czechia FLP 8282 FV
Our goal is always to be better and better every game. The result was good for us, but I think the next game against Norway will be really difficult. But if we come with our strength I hope we will be ready physically and mentally, and we’ll see that we are.
Melvyn Richardson
Right back, France
Euro26 Czechia Vs Norway L7A2805 AM
We know we will have a packed house on Monday night, ready to push us in a tough game. We are qualified for the next phase, that’s the first part, but now we want to remain unbeaten.
August Pedersen
Left wing, Norway

GROUP E

Netherlands vs Croatia

Monday 19 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-2-2

  • Croatia threw off the EHF EURO 2026 with a late 32:29 win against Georgia in their first-ever mutual clash
  • the Netherlands faced co-hosts Sweden but could not keep up the fast past tempo throughout 60 minutes, ending with a 31:36 defeat
  • this will be the second time these teams meet at the European championship — their previous encounter ended in a 28:28 draw in 2022
  • Dani Baijens is now level with Kay Smits in the Netherland's all-time EHF EURO goals record at 67, and can surpass him in this match
  • after Croatia team captain Ivan Martinović passed the 50 EHF EURO goals mark, Tin Lučin is next in line to join him — the centre back is six goals shy from that milestone
  • Luc Steins and Mateo Maraš are the only club teammates from these two teams, both playing for Paris Saint-Germain

Euro26 Sweden Vs Netherlands R1jc0232a JC
We have to make good saves and good stops and defence. If we have strong defence and don't get 36 goals against us and we have some saves, and we can run maybe fast breaks to make some easy goals, then we have a chance. If we don't manage to get some saves and we always have to fight against the strong defence from Croatia, then probably it will be a tough one for us.
Luc Steins
Centre back, Netherlands
Euro26 Croatia Vs Georgia Senn5436a DS
We want to do better in all departments – fast breaks, and running back. Defence and offence. Everything must be a little bit better, coming up against strong teams in every game. We have to do better ourselves and see what that brings.
Dagur Sigurdsson
Head coach, Croatia

Georgia vs Sweden

Saturday 19 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-1

  • co-hosts Sweden claimed a comfortable 36:31 win in the first game against the Netherlands, with Felix Claar netting eight times
  • Georgia opened their second EHF EURO with a close 29:32 defeat against Croatia, challenging the 2025 IHF World Championship runners-up right until the end with Giorgi Tskhovrebadze scoring seven
  • the only meeting between Georgia and Sweden so far was two years ago in Mannheim when Sweden celebrated a convincing 42:26 win — that was also Sweden's biggest win at the EHF EURO
  • Georgia are the youngest team at the EHF EURO, averaging just over 24 years old
  • Swedish goalkeeper Andreas Palicka is fifth on all-time EHF EURO matches for Sweden (37): four more matches and he will be top

Euro26 Croatia Vs Georgia R1JC8976 JC
It is very difficult to talk about one of the favourites of the tournament, especially since they are playing in their own walls. Also, a lot depends on how we prepare physically, we want to show that we are a fighting team, that we can play beautifully and creatively. Tomorrow we will do everything we can.
Tite Kalandadze
Head coach, Georgia
Euro26 Sweden Vs Netherlands R1jc0994a JC
It will be really hard for us. On the paper, we have the better team, but on the court, everything can happen. We have to be prepared. They will put the heart on the court, so we have to do the same.
Lukas Sandell
Right back, Sweden
Euro26 Sweden Vs Netherlands JC5 9693A JC
Euro26 Serbia Vs Germany 2KA06725 EM
Photos © kolektiff images

Euro26 Croatia Vs Georgia JC4 2143 JC
