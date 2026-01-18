What teams in group A need to reach the main round

18 January 2026, 11:00

All four teams in Men's EHF EURO 2026 group A could still reach the main round — here's what needs to happen for each side to make it through.

Group A

Spain qualify for the main round if they:

  • win or tie against Germany 
  • lose against Germany with a two-goal difference or less
  • lose against Germany AND Serbia lose or tie

Serbia qualify for the main round if they:

  • win against Austria
  • tie against Austria AND Germany lose or tie
  • lose against Austria with a two-goal difference or less AND Germany lose
  • lose against Austria by three goals while scoring 28 goals or more AND Germany lose

Germany qualify for the main round if they:

  • win against Spain with a three-goal difference or more
  • win against Spain AND Serbia lose or tie
  • tie against Spain AND Serbia lose
  • lose against Spain AND Austria win by three goals while scoring 29 goals or less
  • lose against Spain with a one-goal difference AND Austria win 30:27
  • lose against Spain with a two-goal difference while scoring 28 goals or more AND Austria win 30:27

Austria qualify for the main round if they:

  • win against Serbia by four goals or more AND Germany lose

If Germany beat Spain AND Serbia beat Austria on matchday 3, the ranking will be determined according to the below table, considering only the results of the teams tied on four points:

Nation

Points

Goals

Goal difference

Spain

2

29:27

+2

Serbia

2

57:56

+1

Germany

0

27:30

-3

(stats after matchday 2)

If Spain beat Germany AND Austria beat Serbia on matchday 3, the ranking will be determined according to the below table, considering only the results of the teams tied on two points:

Nation

Points

Goals

Goal difference

Serbia

2

30:27

+3

Germany

2

57:57

0

Austria

0

27:30

-3

(stats after matchday 2)

Group C

France and Norway are qualified for the main round

 

Photos © kolektiff images

