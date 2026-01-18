If Germany beat Spain AND Serbia beat Austria on matchday 3, the ranking will be determined according to the below table, considering only the results of the teams tied on four points:
|
Nation
|
Points
|
Goals
|
Goal difference
|
Spain
|
2
|
29:27
|
+2
|
Serbia
|
2
|
57:56
|
+1
|
Germany
|
0
|
27:30
|
-3
(stats after matchday 2)
If Spain beat Germany AND Austria beat Serbia on matchday 3, the ranking will be determined according to the below table, considering only the results of the teams tied on two points:
|
Nation
|
Points
|
Goals
|
Goal difference
|
Serbia
|
2
|
30:27
|
+3
|
Germany
|
2
|
57:57
|
0
|
Austria
|
0
|
27:30
|
-3
(stats after matchday 2)
Group C
France and Norway are qualified for the main round
Photos © kolektiff images