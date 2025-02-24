Draw to decide groups for YAC and senior beach handball EUROs

The EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025, the Women’s 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 and Men’s 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 will take place in Alanya, Türkiye. The YAC events will run from 3-6 July with the senior championships following between 8-13 July.
The draws for the men's and women's competitions in both events take place at 11:00 CET on Wednesday 26 February, live from the EHF headquarters in Vienna and streamed on YouTube.
Teams are seeded into pots based on current national team rankings for beach handball. For all draws, hosts Türkiye will have a free choice of their preliminary round group within their pot.
EHF BEACH HANDBALL EURO 2025
Both the men's and women's competitions will consist of 16 teams, drawn into four preliminary round groups of four. Alongside the hosts, seven women's teams and six men's teams qualified from the IHF Beach Handball World Championships 2024 with the remaining teams qualifying through the Beach Handball Championships 2024.
Pot 3 will be drawn first, followed by pot 2 and then pot 1, before Türkiye choose their group and the rest of pot 4 is drawn.
Women's competition
Pot 1: Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Portugal
Pot 2: Greece, Denmark, Hungary, Norway
Pot 3: Poland, Croatia, Ukraine, France
Pot 4: Türkiye, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Sweden
Men's competition
Pot 1: Croatia, Spain, Hungary, Germany
Pot 2: Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Portugal
Pot 3: Ukraine, Poland, France, Czechia
Pot 4: Malta, Türkiye, Bulgaria, Italy
EHF YAC17 BEACH HANDBALL EURO 2025
For the YAC17 competition, there will be 18 men's and 18 women's teams, to be drawn into three preliminary round groups of six.
Women’s 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025
Pot 1: Germany, Spain, Norway
Pot 2: Croatia, Poland, Hungary
Pot 3: Ukraine, France, Sweden
Pot 4: Czechia, Bulgaria, Romania
Pot 5: Slovakia, Italy, Türkiye
Pot 6: Serbia, Lithuania, Switzerland
The women's draw will begin with pot 6 and continue with pots 4, 3, 2, and 1. Türkiye will then choose their preliminary round group, before the remaining teams in pot 5 are drawn.
Men’s 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025
Pot 1: Croatia, Spain, Hungary
Pot 2: Sweden, Norway, Germany
Pot 3: Ukraine, Poland, France
Pot 4: Romania, Netherlands, Czechia
Pot 5: Italy, Bulgaria, Switzerland
Pot 6: Lithuania, Serbia, Türkiye
The men's draw will begin with pot 5, followed by pots 4, 3, 2 and 1. Türkiye will then choose their preliminary round group, before the remaining teams in pot 6 are drawn.
