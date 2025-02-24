Draw to decide groups for YAC and senior beach handball EUROs

The EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025, the Women’s 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 and Men’s 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 will take place in Alanya, Türkiye. The YAC events will run from 3-6 July with the senior championships following between 8-13 July.

The draws for the men's and women's competitions in both events take place at 11:00 CET on Wednesday 26 February, live from the EHF headquarters in Vienna and streamed on YouTube.

Teams are seeded into pots based on current national team rankings for beach handball. For all draws, hosts Türkiye will have a free choice of their preliminary round group within their pot.





EHF BEACH HANDBALL EURO 2025

Both the men's and women's competitions will consist of 16 teams, drawn into four preliminary round groups of four. Alongside the hosts, seven women's teams and six men's teams qualified from the IHF Beach Handball World Championships 2024 with the remaining teams qualifying through the Beach Handball Championships 2024.

Pot 3 will be drawn first, followed by pot 2 and then pot 1, before Türkiye choose their group and the rest of pot 4 is drawn.

Women's competition

Pot 1: Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Portugal

Pot 2: Greece, Denmark, Hungary, Norway

Pot 3: Poland, Croatia, Ukraine, France

Pot 4: Türkiye, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Sweden

Men's competition

Pot 1: Croatia, Spain, Hungary, Germany

Pot 2: Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Portugal

Pot 3: Ukraine, Poland, France, Czechia

Pot 4: Malta, Türkiye, Bulgaria, Italy





EHF YAC17 BEACH HANDBALL EURO 2025

For the YAC17 competition, there will be 18 men's and 18 women's teams, to be drawn into three preliminary round groups of six.

Women’s 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025

Pot 1: Germany, Spain, Norway

Pot 2: Croatia, Poland, Hungary

Pot 3: Ukraine, France, Sweden

Pot 4: Czechia, Bulgaria, Romania

Pot 5: Slovakia, Italy, Türkiye

Pot 6: Serbia, Lithuania, Switzerland

The women's draw will begin with pot 6 and continue with pots 4, 3, 2, and 1. Türkiye will then choose their preliminary round group, before the remaining teams in pot 5 are drawn.

Men’s 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025

Pot 1: Croatia, Spain, Hungary

Pot 2: Sweden, Norway, Germany

Pot 3: Ukraine, Poland, France

Pot 4: Romania, Netherlands, Czechia

Pot 5: Italy, Bulgaria, Switzerland

Pot 6: Lithuania, Serbia, Türkiye

The men's draw will begin with pot 5, followed by pots 4, 3, 2 and 1. Türkiye will then choose their preliminary round group, before the remaining teams in pot 6 are drawn.





Photo © Uros Hocevar/kolektiff