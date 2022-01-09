Title holders Costa del Sol Malaga of Spain won a double-header against Dutch side JuRo Unirek VZV, 60:41 on aggregate, after winning the second leg 25:22

Iceland’s IBV Vestmannaeyjar beat the Czech Republic’s Sokol Pisek 33:29 at home to wrap up their progression with a 60:49 aggregate victory

HC Galychanka Lviv (UKR) made a big step towards the quarterfinals, by defeating SSV Brixen Sudtirol away in Italy, 36:29

the 19-year-old Diana Dmytryshyn made an impressive impact for Galychanka, and scored 13 goals from 14 attempts

three second-leg games as well as three double-headers will be played next weekend

H71 edged a close encounter against ZRK Naisa Nis 39:38, to take the advantage to back home to Serbia

Nothing yet certain for Rocasa

While Malaga are already through, nothing is yet clear for fellow Spanish team Rocasa Gran Canaria, who face the Turkish rivals Izmir BSB SK in the Round of 16.



The first leg in Turkey was very tight, and although Seynabou Mbengue scored 11 times for Rocasa, the two-time EHF Challenge Cup winners were restricted to a 28:28 draw, so everything will be decided next Sunday in Telde.