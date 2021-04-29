Malaga eager to surprise Zagreb in home leg of final

Rincon Fertilidad Malaga are approaching a unique moment in the Spanish club’s history as they are set to play their first ever European final.

Malaga will host RK Lokomotiva Zagreb in the first leg of the EHF European Club Women 2020/21 final on Saturday evening.

With up to 400 fans allowed into the Ciudad Jardin Arena, Malaga will be eager to turn their home advantage into a lead over Zagreb going into the decisive return leg in Croatia next week Saturday.

Rincon Fertilidad Malaga (ESP) vs RK Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO)

Saturday 1 May, 19:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

Malaga reached their first European final with a 44:37 aggregate win in an all-Spanish semi-final against CB Atlético Guardés

Zagreb are going into their second final, after winning the former Challenge Cup in 2016/17

Malaga won seven of their eight matches this season, only losing 23:22 to A.C. PAOK in the return leg of the quarter-final

‘Lokosice’ have clearly won all six matches they played so far, by margins of at least five goals

this is Malaga’s third European season, after reaching the quarter-final of the Challenge Cup in 2017/18 and 2018/19

fourth-ranked Malaga drew with CB Elche in the Spanish league last weekend

eight players from Croatia’s bronze medal winning team at the EHF EURO 2020 play for Zagreb

in their most recent domestic match, Zagreb defeated MRK Sesvete in the quarter-final of the Croatian cup

Photo Esperanza López: Rincon Fertilidad Malaga website