Male nominees for EHF Excellence Awards announced
While the female nominees for the EHF Excellence Awards are already known and the vote to find the best among is in full swing, the nomination process for the season’s best male players was still in progress.
With only the EHF Finals Men in Flensburg and the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 in Cologne left to play, nominations have been closed and the male candidates for the EHF Excellence Awards have been chosen.
The Awards – for both men and women – honour the best players in each position: Best goalkeeper, left wing, left back, centre back, right back, right wing and line player plus best defender and rookie of the season.
The seven playing positions and the best defender can be voted for, and players, coaches, selected media as well as fans can participate in the vote with each group’s votes accounting for 25% of the overall result for every position.
The fans’ vote will be conducted via the 'Home of Handball' app. The vote for the male players starts on 26 May; the vote for the female candidates runs until 25 May.
From the seven playing positions and the best defender a season MVP, the Player of the Year, will be selected. The best beach handball athletes receive a dedicated award, ensuring an additional aspect of European handball is covered.
The EHF Excellence Awards Gala Night will take place on 26 June 2023 in Vienna.
Male players nominated for the EHF Excellence Awards 2023
Left wing
- Sebastian Barthold - NOR / Aalborg Håndbold
- Timur Dibirov - RUS / HC PPD Zagreb
- Angel Fernandez Perez - ESP / Limoges Handball
- Lukas Mertens - GER / SC Magdeburg
- Lovro Mihic - CRO / Orlen Wisla Plock
- Valero Rivera Folch - ESP / HBC Nantes
- Milos Vujovic - MNE / Füchse Berlin
Left back
- Mykola Bilyk - AUT / THW Kiel
- Antonio Garcia Robledo - ESP / Fraikin BM Granollers
- Rasmus Lauge - DEN / Telekom Veszprem HC
- Elohim Prandi - FRA / Paris Saint-Germain Handball
- Simon Pytlick - DEN / GOG
- Sander Sagosen - NOR / THW Kiel
- Szymon Sicko - POL / Barlinek Industria Kielce
Centre back
- Luka Cindric - CRO / Barça
- Igor Karacic - CRO / Barlinek Industria Kielce
- Gisli Kristjansson - ISL / SC Magdeburg
- Nedim Remili - FRA / Telekom Veszprem HC
- Diego Simonet - ARG / Montpellier HB
- Luc Steins - NED / Paris Saint-Germain Handball
- Aleks Vlah - SLO / RK Celje Pivovarna Laško
Right back
- Alex Dujshebaev - ESP / Barlinek Industria Kielce
- Mathias Gidsel - DEN / Füchse Berlin
- Dainis Kristopans - LAT / Paris Saint-Germain Handball
- Emil Madsen - DEN / GOG
- Dika Mem - FRA / Barça
- Kay Smits - NED / SC Magdeburg
- Faruk Yusuf - NGR / Fraikin BM Granollers
Right wing
- Niclas Ekberg - SWE / THW Kiel
- Blaz Janc - SLO / Barça
- Hans Lindberg - DEN / Füchse Berlin
- Arkadiusz Moryto - POL / Barlinek Industria Kielce
- Bogdan Radivojevic - SRB / OTP Bank - Pick Szeged
- Ferran Sole Sala - ESP / Paris Saint-Germain Handball
- Hákun West Am Teigum - FAR / Skanderborg-Aarhus
Line player
- Ludovic Fabregas - FRA / Barça
- Johannes Golla - GER / SG Flensburg-Handewitt
- Victor Iturizza Alvarez - POR / FC Porto
- Lukas Jørgensen - DEN / GOG
- Artsem Karalek - BLR / Barlinek Industria Kielce
- Veron Nacinovic - CRO / Montpellier HB
- Kamil Syprzak - POL / Paris Saint-Germain Handball
Goalkeeper
- Ignacio Biosca Garcia - ESP / Orlen Wisla Plock
- Benjamin Buric - BIH / SG Flensburg-Handewitt
- Viktor Hallgrímsson - ISL / HBC Nantes
- Niklas Landin Jacobsen - DEN / THW Kiel
- Gonzalo Perez de Vargas Moreno - ESP / Barça
- Tobias Thulin - SWE / GOG
- Andreas Wolff - GER / Barlinek Industria Kielce
Best defender
- Blaz Blagotinsek - SLO / Frisch Auf Göppingen
- Alexandre Cavalcanti - POR / HBC Nantes
- Matej Gaber - SLO / OTP Bank - Pick Szeged
- Tomasz Gebala - POL / Barlinek Industria Kielce
- Thiagus Petrus Gonçalves dos Santos - BRA / Barça
- Simon Hald Jensen - DEN / SG Flensburg-Handewitt
- Henrik Møllgaard Jensen - DEN / Aalborg Håndbold
