Tiago Costa: “Beach handball gets more and more appreciated”

The EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 is not just a home tournament for Tiago Costa; it is a double home tournament.

“Playing in Nazaré is a bigger responsibility for me, especially this year, because I am currently living and working here,” says Costa, who plays indoor for Nazaré Dom Fuas Andebol Clube in Portugal’s second division. “Of course, I am excited for the EURO, to have the opportunity to play this year at home.”

The previous 12 editions of the Beach Handball EURO, since the inaugural event in 2000 in Italy, took place in nine different European countries, but Portugal was not among them. Being first-time organisers in 2023 makes Portugal proud hosts.

“It is a big opportunity for our country to show that beach handball is developing in Portugal, and it is even more special being in Nazaré, that is almost the capital of beach sports,” says Costa, referring to its status as undisputed hotspot of big-wave surfing.

“It will be also important to give a different vision of beach handball and to demonstrate its importance, especially to young people,” Costa adds.

It is the anticipation that surrounds the Portuguese national team these days – not just the jitters of hosting one of beach handball’s marquee events, but also the expectations of doing well.

And Portugal have every reason to be ambitious going into their European Championship at home. It is only their fourth participation, but coming off the 17th position at the Beach Handball EURO 2019 in Stare Jablonki, they impressed by placing fifth two years ago in Varna – which marked Costa’s EURO debut.

Portugal had their run brought to an end by eventual champions Denmark in the quarter-finals, but went on to beat France and Norway to earn the country’s best result at an European Championship, with Costa contributing 19 points.