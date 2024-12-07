With five players participating in their first-ever European championship, others have taken over different roles than they used to. However, the core of the team remained the same — and Angela Malestein and Lois Abbingh are a crucial part of it.

These long-time teammates and friends have seen it all, from making progress and medal-winning matches, to rebuilding phases of the team. Between 2015 and 2019, they reached the semifinals of all major tournaments (EHF EURO, Olympic Games and world championships), and won gold, silver and bronze at the IHF Women's World Handball Championship, as well as European silver and bronze.

At the Women's EHF EURO 2024 they are flying high but aware they still have many more tough games to play.

“I think it’s really important that we won four times in a row. I think this really gives a good feeling in the group and a lot of confidence. With a not so experienced team I think that it's necessary to have a lot of confidence and just to be in this winning mood,” shares Abbingh.

Right wing Malestein adds: “But also, on the other side, we are really down to earth, we are going game for game. And I think that’s also very important.”