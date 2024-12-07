As the Netherlands prepares to face Norway in the second match of the main round in Vienna, the anticipation grows. The two unbeaten teams of group II will bring new excitement to the Wiener Stadthalle. For Malestein and Abbingh, Norway are well-known rivals, as the two, alongside Laura van der Heijden, are the only three players in the team that played the Women's EHF EURO 2016 final against the Scandinavian team.
“Norway have a very good, good handball country. There are always new talents and new top players coming after their amazing players. For example, after Katrine (Lunde), came Silje (Solberg-Østhassel, after Stine (Oftedal), there's Henny (Reistad), and many others. And I think we didn't have that luxury in the Netherlands.
“We had two really good generations and then we had some little gap. Now, we have new ones coming, but I think Norway are still better. However, I think what we showed at this tournament, the fighting spirit, is something special and we can play totally free, without pressure against them. So, the pressure is on them — so come for us. And we will try to make a nice game,” says Malestein.
For Abbingh, even getting a point would be success, but they are not giving up no matter what the statistics say — they will fight and give their best.
“It would be really nice if we can at least get a point. But, I agree with Angela, that I feel like they are at least one step ahead of us if you compare them to the squad and everything. But on the other hand is also a handball, and you know that if it's 60 minutes and if you fight and if you have a good day, that everything can happen,” she says.