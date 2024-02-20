Mandic: “Zagreb are a team in every meaning”

Zagreb have been ever-present in the EHF Champions League, now playing their 30th season. But the four-time finalists from the 1990s have not been back into the quarter-finals since 2015/16.

This season, Zagreb set a goal to get back on track with a mixture of experienced players and young stars – including talented goalkeeper Matej Mandic.

Mandic joined Zagreb in the 2021/22 season from Izvidjac Ljubuski as he got first minutes in the EHF Champions League. An unfortunate combination of health problems and an hamstring injury forced him to skip almost the whole 2022/23 season.

Determined to succeed, Mandic gave all his effort during the pre-season and became Zagreb’s No. 1 between the posts for 2023/24.

“In June, I went to the junior national team and finally got back between the posts. It gave my confidence back and I started preparations with Zagreb in a good mood,” Mandic says. “I was determined to show what I could this season, to be on a high level and from the first day I was giving it all. I think it is showing this season.”

Mandic is on a 39.4-percentage save rate in the Croatian league and is among the top five goalkeepers in Europe’s topflight with 113 saves for a 33-percent efficiency.

From not playing for almost seven months to coming back at the 2023 IHF Men’s Junior World Championship, having four great months at Zagreb, and starring at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 – Mandic’s last few months sound like quite a journey.

“The European Championship was a great experience for me and all the young players. This was the first championship where I was playing and where I had an important role,” the goalkeeper says. “Croatia might have had a bad result in the end, but the three goalkeepers did a good job. I hope we will continue to build on that.”