Rasmus Lauge: "We have to move on from the group"

Important points against the Swiss
In the upcoming round, there are still two important points at stake for the Danish team, who meet Kadetten Schaffhausen at home. With a win, the Danes can reach the same number of points as the Swiss.
"It is an incredibly important match for us. The two points must be picked up at home, so that we can hopefully give ourselves a better starting point to move on."
"There are quite a few players I know. And then there's a group I'm familiar with, and then there's the unknown factor that it's not a team that I've played against since my time at THW Kiel or my first time at Bjerringbro-Silkeborg maybe. So it has been many years since I last met Kadetten Schaffhausen. The knowledge of many of the players is there, but the overall knowledge of the team is not that good yet. However, that will come up towards the match," says 32-year-old Lauge.
Before Lauge and his team can see the two points on their account, they have a hard battle ahead of them. That's what playing in the EHF European League is like, if you ask the Danish EHF EURO 2024 silver winner.
"By now - as far as we are concerned - the competition has been tough with the teams that we have met. I think that's a cool thing to have - that it's a relatively tough tournament. And I also think that the top of the EHF European League, in particular, has some teams that could easily make it to the EHF Champions League. The width and the top have a really high level.”