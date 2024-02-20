20240213

Rasmus Lauge: "We have to move on from the group"

EHF / Ida Hummeluhr
20 February 2024, 10:00

The Danish top team Bjerringbro-Silkeborg, with star playmaker Rasmus Lauge on the team card, is fighting for further advancement in the EHF European League.

In the next match, on Tuesday, 20 February, at 18:45 CET, Bjerringbro-Silkeborg await the Swiss Kadetten Schaffhausen, who are currently on four points, two more than the home team from Denmark.

Rasmus Lauge and the rest of the Bjerringbro-Silkeborg team suffered a defeat in front of SG Flensburg-Handewitt in the first match of the main round. This was just the second loss for the Danish team in this season of the EHF European League.

"Basically, I think that we have done what we were supposed to do, far and wide. We would have liked to have had two more points from the match we played in Vojvodina, so that we would have finished the main round with four points. Otherwise, I think we got through it well."

"Now we've had a proper challenge against SG Flensburg-Handewitt in the first game of the main round, where we didn't reach the level we needed. And then you can say that it wasn't exactly where we should have picked up two more points, but we would have liked to have played our chances better. Basically, I think we have done really well," says current national team player Rasmus Lauge, who has returned home to his youth club in Denmark ahead of this season.

The experienced playmaker has already seen a favorite in group III of the main round after the first round of matches.

"I clearly see SG Flensburg-Handewitt as the top favorites in our group. And then we, the other three teams, are the ones who have to fight for the last places to move on. That is my immediate assessment."

Filip Viranovski
"The ambition for us is to progress from the group, there is no doubt about that. We think we have the team to go on from here. It is clear that with such a big defeat in Flensburg, it is probably not exactly the first place that we should have in mind at the moment. But we have to move on from the group. That's the plan."
Rasmus Lauge
Left back, Bjerringbro-Silkeborg

Important points against the Swiss

In the upcoming round, there are still two important points at stake for the Danish team, who meet Kadetten Schaffhausen at home. With a win, the Danes can reach the same number of points as the Swiss.

"It is an incredibly important match for us. The two points must be picked up at home, so that we can hopefully give ourselves a better starting point to move on."

"There are quite a few players I know. And then there's a group I'm familiar with, and then there's the unknown factor that it's not a team that I've played against since my time at THW Kiel or my first time at Bjerringbro-Silkeborg maybe. So it has been many years since I last met Kadetten Schaffhausen. The knowledge of many of the players is there, but the overall knowledge of the team is not that good yet. However, that will come up towards the match," says 32-year-old Lauge.

Before Lauge and his team can see the two points on their account, they have a hard battle ahead of them. That's what playing in the EHF European League is like, if you ask the Danish EHF EURO 2024 silver winner.

"By now - as far as we are concerned - the competition has been tough with the teams that we have met. I think that's a cool thing to have - that it's a relatively tough tournament. And I also think that the top of the EHF European League, in particular, has some teams that could easily make it to the EHF Champions League. The width and the top have a really high level.”

Flemming Heiberg
Flemming Heiberg
Filip Viranovski 2
Filip Viranovski
20231016 BSH Rioja 36
Flemming Heiberg

Main photo © Ingrid Anderson-Jensen

20240213 SPORTINGCP DINAMO 65
20240220 Clm MOTW Feature Mandic Main
