Rasmus Lauge: "We have to move on from the group"

Rasmus Lauge and the rest of the Bjerringbro-Silkeborg team suffered a defeat in front of SG Flensburg-Handewitt in the first match of the main round. This was just the second loss for the Danish team in this season of the EHF European League.

"Basically, I think that we have done what we were supposed to do, far and wide. We would have liked to have had two more points from the match we played in Vojvodina, so that we would have finished the main round with four points. Otherwise, I think we got through it well."

"Now we've had a proper challenge against SG Flensburg-Handewitt in the first game of the main round, where we didn't reach the level we needed. And then you can say that it wasn't exactly where we should have picked up two more points, but we would have liked to have played our chances better. Basically, I think we have done really well," says current national team player Rasmus Lauge, who has returned home to his youth club in Denmark ahead of this season.

The experienced playmaker has already seen a favorite in group III of the main round after the first round of matches.

"I clearly see SG Flensburg-Handewitt as the top favorites in our group. And then we, the other three teams, are the ones who have to fight for the last places to move on. That is my immediate assessment."