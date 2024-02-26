Markéta Jeřábková: “Czechia are still progressing”

Four days after the match in Prague, the teams are set to meet again for their round 4 clash in ’s-Hertogenbosch on Sunday. The double-header against ‘Oranje’ is obviously crucial on the road to the final tournament in Austria, Hungary, and Switzerland in November and December.
“All games on international level are important. We are not playing together as often as with our club teams, so we just go to the game and always fight for the win,” Jeřábková said.
For the Ikast Handbold star, who is a two-time EHF Champions League winner with Vipers Kristiansand and was named MVP of the EHF FINAL4 2022, “handball is like a kind of passion and love in life. Work hard and handball is going to give back a lot to your personal life.”
Jeřábková made her national team debut 10 years ago, and played her first major event two years later, at the Women’s EHF EURO 2016. She has quickly evolved into a leader of the Czech team, but she is adamant that teamwork makes the dream work.
“The team needs each player in the squad, it is not just about one or two players. We don’t have so many experienced players yet and the team is quite young,” Jeřábková said.
“It is still progressing, but I really like how we are working together; we are a team which likes to play and be together and likes to have fun, and also fight on the court. So, it is really important for us to find balance and to show the energy from the team on the court.”