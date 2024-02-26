20240226

Markéta Jeřábková: “Czechia are still progressing”

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
26 February 2024, 15:30

Czechia and the Netherlands meet for the first of their three duels in six weeks’ time on Wednesday, when the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers resume. In the first Highlight Match of round 3, Czechia rely on their experienced goal-getter Markéta Jeřábková once again, though the Ikast Handbold star says it is just as much about the team as it is about her.

Czechia are standing firm in group 3 of the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers after securing wins against Finland (31:21) and in Portugal (30:26) in the opening two rounds. They are well on course to make the final tournament this year after missing out on a place at the 2022 edition.

Now, with four points under their belt, the motivated Czechs are set to host the favourites in group 3 – the Netherlands. The 2019 world champions also boast a perfect record with four points from two matches but have the better goal difference.

One of Czechia’s key players is Markéta Jeřábková, and the 28-year-old left back is looking forward to the exciting challenge in the first Highlight Match of round 3 on Wednesday (live on EHFTV at 19:45 CET).

“We are really looking forward to play on home court again. The Netherlands are such a hard opponent, we should be ready in each minute of the game. They are really strong in fastbreaks,” said Jeřábková, who scored 11 goals in the two qualifiers so far, one less than left wing Veronika Mala.

“It is always a good feeling to play in front of home fans, on home court. So, we go to the game to fight for everything and enjoy the atmosphere.”

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240226 EURO Q Jerabkova CZE Text

Four days after the match in Prague, the teams are set to meet again for their round 4 clash in ’s-Hertogenbosch on Sunday. The double-header against ‘Oranje’ is obviously crucial on the road to the final tournament in Austria, Hungary, and Switzerland in November and December.

“All games on international level are important. We are not playing together as often as with our club teams, so we just go to the game and always fight for the win,” Jeřábková said.

For the Ikast Handbold star, who is a two-time EHF Champions League winner with Vipers Kristiansand and was named MVP of the EHF FINAL4 2022, “handball is like a kind of passion and love in life. Work hard and handball is going to give back a lot to your personal life.”

Jeřábková made her national team debut 10 years ago, and played her first major event two years later, at the Women’s EHF EURO 2016. She has quickly evolved into a leader of the Czech team, but she is adamant that teamwork makes the dream work.

“The team needs each player in the squad, it is not just about one or two players. We don’t have so many experienced players yet and the team is quite young,” Jeřábková said.

“It is still progressing, but I really like how we are working together; we are a team which likes to play and be together and likes to have fun, and also fight on the court. So, it is really important for us to find balance and to show the energy from the team on the court.”

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240226 EURO Q Jerabkova CZE Quote
I really like how we are working together; we are a team which likes to play and be together and likes to have fun, and also fight on the court. So, it is really important for us to find balance and to show the energy from the team on the court.
Markéta Jeřábková
Left back, Czechia

Neither the women’s nor the men’s team of Czechia has ever played at the Olympics so far, but Jeřábková and her team can change that this year after booking their place in one of the three qualification tournaments for Paris 2024.

And, coincidence or not, the Netherlands will be one of their opponents once again at the tournament in Spain in April, alongside the host nation and Argentina. The top two teams will qualify for the Olympics.

“We are quite lucky this season to play so many times against the Netherlands. It can be positive and negative, as well,” Jeřábková said.

“We just want to perform in a good way and do it the best what we can. For Czechia, the Olympics seemed always so far away and were only a dream. It is still really far, but to play the qualification is something we really fought for and dreamed of.”

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240226 EURO Q Jerabkova CZE Text 2

photos © 2023 Peter Spark / PhoroReport.in; Hana Vrbková / hana.vrbkova@gmail.com

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

M57 HIR SAT BHC BHC Zagreb H2 6399
Previous Article New website provides all info on ebt

Latest news

More News