Markéta Jeřábková: “Czechia are still progressing”

Czechia are standing firm in group 3 of the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers after securing wins against Finland (31:21) and in Portugal (30:26) in the opening two rounds. They are well on course to make the final tournament this year after missing out on a place at the 2022 edition.

Now, with four points under their belt, the motivated Czechs are set to host the favourites in group 3 – the Netherlands. The 2019 world champions also boast a perfect record with four points from two matches but have the better goal difference.

One of Czechia’s key players is Markéta Jeřábková, and the 28-year-old left back is looking forward to the exciting challenge in the first Highlight Match of round 3 on Wednesday (live on EHFTV at 19:45 CET).

“We are really looking forward to play on home court again. The Netherlands are such a hard opponent, we should be ready in each minute of the game. They are really strong in fastbreaks,” said Jeřábková, who scored 11 goals in the two qualifiers so far, one less than left wing Veronika Mala.

“It is always a good feeling to play in front of home fans, on home court. So, we go to the game to fight for everything and enjoy the atmosphere.”