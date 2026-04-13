Martinovic's game: “I love a few tricks, just to change the standard handball game”

Martinovic's game: “I love a few tricks, just to change the standard handball game”

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
13 April 2026, 11:00

Ivan Martinović is playing his first season in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League with One Veszprém HC, leading Croatia as team captain and being crucial for the both sides. But how does Ivan Martinović sees the game, what goes through his mind and what led him to this level? Find out in the latest instalment of the weekly series, “Handball Through My Eyes”.

Croatian right back Martinović had a natural and organic career path. He never skipped levels, going step by step, always earning the next one, while staying grounded. And it shows in his style of play. The Veszprém man plays with pace, a powerful outside shot and a set of tricks he has always considered his own signature, without ever trying to purposely put himself in the spotlight.

“I think my biggest asset is my pace, given my height. I love shooting from outside, of course, but I also love a few tricks, just to change up that classical, standard handball game a little. That's what I enjoy doing and it's somehow in me. I think handball is missing a bit of that, something that isn't always so standard,” says Martinović.

So, when you ask him to try and describe his style of play in one word he does not hesitate: “Intelligent.” It is a word that perfectly captures his way around the court where he not only scores, but also plays for others.

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20260312 Veszprem Aalborg Martinovic1
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20260225 Veszprem Bukarest Martinovic1
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From Vienna to the big stage

That did not come from nowhere, it was built through years of experience in Austria and Germany. Martinović grew up in Vienna, in a Croatian family with his parents Zoran and Dubravka, brother Marin and sisters Ana and Kristina. Even though Ivan and Marin both started with football, later the whole family could be seen on the handball court — a father's influence.

And it was exactly that period in Austria, while playing for HC Fivers WAT Margareten, that showed the way to Martinović, and blazed the trail to what we know about him today. At only 15, he was already playing with the senior team. 

“It immediately showed me what it truly means to play senior handball. In any league, if at 15 you manage to train with the first team, that really isn't a small step in your career, it's somehow a sign that you're good, that you have talent, and that you just need to keep working if you have a big goal in front of you,” explains the Croatia captain.

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In those early years Martinović was not a right back, but rather a right wing. It was an experience that also helped him see the game a bit differently.

“I know what it's like to wait for the ball as a winger, so I love passing to the wing because I know it isn't easy just running up and down without getting the ball. I think the wings are satisfied with my assists so far. In every position you always have to gather experience that helps you, for the whole game, in defence and attack.

“Especially when I was still small and young, I played with my older brother and an older generation, always starting on the wing until I fought my way into the back position — physically and everything else,” adds Martinović.

While still young, his talent was obvious and Martinović could choose whether he wanted to play for Croatia or Austria, like his brother Marin and sister Kristina did, but he chose Croatia. It was the right call, even though it was not easy.

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He first arrived to the Croatian Handball Federation camp where he met his 1998-born generation, as a shy boy still not confident with his Croatian, but soon everything changed. His first major tournament was not with his generation, but rather the 1996-born squad, as he went to the 2015 IHF Youth World Championship in Russia. From there, he went on to win two silver medals with his generation — at the M18 EHF EURO 2016 and the 2019 IHF Junior World Championship — before debuting for the Croatia senior team in 2019.

“It was an incredible journey. On one hand truly beautiful, I met so many people and learned so much, and on the other hand it was hard. There were nights when I couldn't sleep because it really wasn't easy. What helped me most was learning to be independent. 

“There were quite a few situations that were difficult, I had to travel alone, meet people on my own, play with players I had never seen before. That has helped me throughout my entire career. No matter how many clubs I have changed, since then it's been much easier to get to know people and play with them. No matter how hard it was, it paid off, and I'm truly glad I chose the harder path,” says Martinović.

Growing up, the players he looked up to told a clear story about the kind of player he wanted to become. Domagoj Duvnjak was the main idol, but there were also others who gave him something different on the court.

“Everyone knows that Dule (Domagoj Duvnjak) has always been my idol, and of course Ivano (Balić) — when it comes to those tricks that I absolutely love. And Dule as a leader, as a person off the court, he showed how you need to fight for Croatia and how to conduct yourself away from the game. But in terms of similar playing style, what I perhaps copied a little, I would say Kim Andersson. I adored him too, I watched him a lot,” explains Martinović.

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Positivity and learning when to stop

At 20, he changed his hometown Vienna for VfL Gummersbach and went on to spend eight years in the Bundesliga, later playing for TSV Hannover-Burgdorf, MT Melsungen and Rhein-Neckar Löwen. The league that pushed him to its limits, but also developed him, not only technically.

“What I have learned most is not to rush unnecessarily, to know when to stop. I'm very fired up, when everything is going good, the defence is working, everything is flowing. So to keep a cool head in those moments and not lose myself, that's where I improved the most,” says the right back.

He moved to Veszprém in the summer of 2025, trying a new challenge, a new league and dream of achieving great things in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League — his first season in the top tier, even though it sounds almost impossible for a player like him. Now, working under Xavi Pascual, the development has continued in a different direction.

“Since I arrived, I have learned a great deal. I can tell you now that I pay more attention to other positions, until recently I mostly watched the playmaker and the right wing, what was right next to me, but now I really follow the movement of the left back, the line player, the left wing as well. That broader view of the game, that's what I would say I've improved on most this season,” adds Martinović.

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In attack, when the moment comes, it is a different story. All the preparation and reading gives way to a feeling, to what comes natural. Especially in clutch moments.

“I don't overthink it. In those last moments it's pure instinct. There's not much thinking involved, because the moment I jump I'm already in the air and I need to decide straight away whether to pass, assist someone or shoot. It's all in a millisecond. I think it's experience and instinct more than anything else,” he explains.

Defence is an area he speaks about with the same honesty. He plays in defence at Veszprém and has the trust of the coach. At national team level, he is used more tactically, playing mainly in the attack. But he is clear about where he still wants to improve, and about what good defensive work actually gives back.

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“At Veszprém I play in defence and I have great trust from the coach. As for the national team, I think coach Dagur (Sigurdsson) does it tactically — I know there are plenty of matches where I don't play too much in defence, but that's definitely an area I still need to improve. Still, I'm more satisfied than I was a few years ago and I think it can be even better.

“For me personally, the hardest thing was getting used to the up-and-down game, especially in terms of pace, because it really is different being constantly in contact, but you get used to it quickly. I love playing in both directions, it's in my nature, both ways, and I find that enjoyable.

“It's easier to score a goal if you know you have made a great tackle, stolen the ball, helped in defence. How many times does someone steal the ball and score on a fast break, running the full length of the court from defence. You can score far more goals if you do your defensive work properly,” says the Croatian international.

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But if you ask him which part of the game he enjoys the most — scoring, assisting or defending — the answer says a lot about who he is.

“Most of all I love winning together. That's the real thrill for me. I enjoy it most as a team, especially when it involves a medal or a title. I don't think there's a better feeling than celebrating in the dressing room together, knowing how hard you've trained, how much is behind you, and that you truly deserved it one day,” explains Martinović.

But what goes on in his head while he is on the court? How does Ivan Martinović feel while playing for his club and national team, when the stakes are high and clock is ticking.

“Hold on a little longer, hold on a little longer, we're going to score now. Positivity. I try to stay optimistic no matter how difficult the situation. For example, against Iceland for a bronze medal at the EURO, we are leading by six, then suddenly it's one goal in, all I want is positive energy on the court, no panic. Especially now as a captain with Croatia. I've always done that for myself, and now I want to do it for the whole team no matter where I play,” Martinović demonstrates.

The Croatian star has transferred that positivity into his goals and dreams, knowing exactly the path he wants to take and what he wants to achieve, with his family and wife Miriam as his biggest supporters along the way.

“I want to help Veszprém win the Champions League. And my biggest goal is a gold medal at the Olympics with Croatia. We're going after Los Angeles,” concludes Martinović.

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Main photo © Magyar Olimpiai Bizottsag; other photos © Roland Peka/One Veszprém, kolektiff images, HBC Nantes, Tomasz Fąfara 

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