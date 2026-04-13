He first arrived to the Croatian Handball Federation camp where he met his 1998-born generation, as a shy boy still not confident with his Croatian, but soon everything changed. His first major tournament was not with his generation, but rather the 1996-born squad, as he went to the 2015 IHF Youth World Championship in Russia. From there, he went on to win two silver medals with his generation — at the M18 EHF EURO 2016 and the 2019 IHF Junior World Championship — before debuting for the Croatia senior team in 2019.

“It was an incredible journey. On one hand truly beautiful, I met so many people and learned so much, and on the other hand it was hard. There were nights when I couldn't sleep because it really wasn't easy. What helped me most was learning to be independent.

“There were quite a few situations that were difficult, I had to travel alone, meet people on my own, play with players I had never seen before. That has helped me throughout my entire career. No matter how many clubs I have changed, since then it's been much easier to get to know people and play with them. No matter how hard it was, it paid off, and I'm truly glad I chose the harder path,” says Martinović.

Growing up, the players he looked up to told a clear story about the kind of player he wanted to become. Domagoj Duvnjak was the main idol, but there were also others who gave him something different on the court.

“Everyone knows that Dule (Domagoj Duvnjak) has always been my idol, and of course Ivano (Balić) — when it comes to those tricks that I absolutely love. And Dule as a leader, as a person off the court, he showed how you need to fight for Croatia and how to conduct yourself away from the game. But in terms of similar playing style, what I perhaps copied a little, I would say Kim Andersson. I adored him too, I watched him a lot,” explains Martinović.