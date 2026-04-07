It is almost 10 years ago, but Dylan Nahi’s name is still in the record books: the youngest player ever at the EHF FINAL4 at 17, the youngest ever to ever play — and score — for the France national team, also at 17. Add to that the fact that he played his first game with Paris Saint-Germain at only 15, and you will easily understand that Dylan Nahi is a phenomenon.

“When I watch some footage from this era, I have a laugh, because I look so young. I still had my glasses on, I was this kid in the middle of all these men, that was an experience,” Nahi smiles, before giving an insight on what it brought him to play that early in the big world.

“It taught me not to take anything for granted. When you are that high that early, it’s easy to lose focus and think that you have made it. But you have not, in fact, this is just the beginning of the road. Thankfully, I had the right people surrounding me to put me back on track.”