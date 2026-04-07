Not so long ago, Kielce suffered a bad streak of injuries on the line player position. And who stepped in to make up for these absences? Dylan Nahi, of course.
“I can even recall a game against Wisla Plock during that time, which to me remains one of the best I had in my career. I think I scored nine on the line player position, I scored seven-metres, I defended and played for an hour,” he recalls. “That day, I felt like all the planets had aligned and that I was really in the zone.”
Being confined to the left-wing corner might have been frustrating for someone as playful as Dylan Nahi. While he is capable of doing so many things, and doing them right, only giving him the ball once in a while could be seen as a waste of his talent. But he, on the other hand, does not seem to take offence.
“I am aware that I am able to bring so much more to the table that just being your usual winger. I can defend on many positions, I can bring danger offensively as well, I just don’t want to be the guy waiting for the ball in the corner,” he says. “I can help anywhere and make the decision from a lot of spots on the court. I really see myself as the Swiss Army knife for every team I play in.”