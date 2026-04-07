It's crunch time in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26, as the return leg of the play-offs promises to reach a new level of excitement. Eight teams fight for the remaining four places in the quarter-finals, as the path to Cologne is set to become clearer this week.

Once again, the Match of the Week (MOTW) puts the spotlight on the thrilling clash between Orlen Wisla Plock and Sporting Clube de Portugal, which will take place in Poland on Thursday 9 April, at 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV.