MOTW quiz: How well do you know Melvyn Richardson?

MOTW quiz: How well do you know Melvyn Richardson?

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European Handball Federation
07 April 2026, 14:25

It's crunch time in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26, as the return leg of the play-offs promises to reach a new level of excitement. Eight teams fight for the remaining four places in the quarter-finals, as the path to Cologne is set to become clearer this week.

Once again, the Match of the Week (MOTW) puts the spotlight on the thrilling clash between Orlen Wisla Plock and Sporting Clube de Portugal, which will take place in Poland on Thursday 9 April, at 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV.

World-class handball star Melvyn Richardson joined Orlen Wisla Plock in the summer of 2025 after a four-year stint with record champions Barça. The French right back has big ambitions with the Polish side, enjoying a fantastic season with Plock as their main goalscorer and now aiming for a quarter-final ticket. 

Melvyn Richardson and Orlen Wisla Plock have an important challenge ahead in the second leg of the play-offs, hoping to overcome the four-goal deficit from the first leg. They will welcome Sporting Clube de Portugal in the MOTW on Thursday 9 April, starting at 18:45 CEST and streamed live on EHFTV.

Find out how well you know Melvyn Richardson in our latest MOTW quiz!

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Main photo © Jerzy Stankowski/Orlen Wisla Plock

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