Paris Saint-Germain will face the toughest task of all, as the French side will host One Veszprém HC, aiming to overcome the eight-goal deficit from the first leg. The other French contenders, HBC Nantes, enjoy a much better position after winning at GOG last week, but the Danish side can still hope to turn things around.
Both Polish participants, Industria Kielce (against OTP Bank - PICK Szeged) and Orlen Wisla Plock (against Sporting Clube de Portugal), were defeated away last week, but can still aim for a quarter-finals seat, as they have to win by at least four and five goals at home, respectively.
PLAY-OFFS, SECOND LEG
Wednesday 8 April, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
Last match: OTP Bank - PICK Szeged vs Industria Kielce, 2 April 2026 (26:23 (11:11))
H2H: 10-1-6
- Szeged won the first leg of the play-offs last Thursday, as Roland Mikler delivered a blinder, making 16 saves at 43 per cent efficiency
- Kielce lost their first game in the EHF Champions League last week after six straight wins, despite Klemen Ferlin making 11 saves
- the two teams’ best scorers — Kielce’s Szymon Sicko and Szeged’s Mario Šoštarić — have scored the exact same number of goals this season, 67
- Szeged made it official last week that centre back Márkó Eklemović will join them next season, arriving from fellow Hungarian club Györ
- Kielce lost the last four confrontations between the two teams in the EHF Champions League; their last victory against Szeged dates back to December 2022 in the group phase
- last weekend, Szeged defeated Komloi (37:28), while Kielce beat Legionowo (38:28)