Paris Saint-Germain will face the toughest task of all, as the French side will host One Veszprém HC, aiming to overcome the eight-goal deficit from the first leg. The other French contenders, HBC Nantes, enjoy a much better position after winning at GOG last week, but the Danish side can still hope to turn things around.

Both Polish participants, Industria Kielce (against OTP Bank - PICK Szeged) and Orlen Wisla Plock (against Sporting Clube de Portugal), were defeated away last week, but can still aim for a quarter-finals seat, as they have to win by at least four and five goals at home, respectively.

PLAY-OFFS, SECOND LEG

Wednesday 8 April, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

Last match: OTP Bank - PICK Szeged vs Industria Kielce, 2 April 2026 (26:23 (11:11))

H2H: 10-1-6