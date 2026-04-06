Everything on the line in exciting return leg of the play-offs

Everything on the line in exciting return leg of the play-offs

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EHF / Kevin Domas
06 April 2026, 11:00

It’s decision time in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 as the return leg of the play-offs promises more excitement than ever, with the quarter-finals line-up to be set this week. Eight teams continue to fight for the remaining four berths, hoping to join SC Magdeburg, Barça, Füchse Berlin and Aalborg Håndbold on the Road to Cologne.

Paris Saint-Germain will face the toughest task of all, as the French side will host One Veszprém HC, aiming to overcome the eight-goal deficit from the first leg. The other French contenders, HBC Nantes, enjoy a much better position after winning at GOG last week, but the Danish side can still hope to turn things around.

Both Polish participants, Industria Kielce (against OTP Bank - PICK Szeged) and Orlen Wisla Plock (against Sporting Clube de Portugal), were defeated away last week, but can still aim for a quarter-finals seat, as they have to win by at least four and five goals at home, respectively.

PLAY-OFFS, SECOND LEG

Industria Kielce (POL) vs OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN)

Wednesday 8 April, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
Last match: OTP Bank - PICK Szeged vs Industria Kielce, 2 April 2026 (26:23 (11:11))
H2H: 10-1-6

  • Szeged won the first leg of the play-offs last Thursday, as Roland Mikler delivered a blinder, making 16 saves at 43 per cent efficiency
  • Kielce lost their first game in the EHF Champions League last week after six straight wins, despite Klemen Ferlin making 11 saves
  • the two teams’ best scorers — Kielce’s Szymon Sicko and Szeged’s Mario Šoštarić — have scored the exact same number of goals this season, 67
  • Szeged made it official last week that centre back Márkó Eklemović will join them next season, arriving from fellow Hungarian club Györ
  • Kielce lost the last four confrontations between the two teams in the EHF Champions League; their last victory against Szeged dates back to December 2022 in the group phase
  • last weekend, Szeged defeated Komloi (37:28), while Kielce beat Legionowo (38:28)

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20260304 Industria Kielce Sporting Lisbona (109)
Our advantage will be the atmosphere created by the fans. We need to be more intense and run more. We have to take more risks in offence. And efficiency — if we reduce mistakes, the result will be better than away.
Arkadiusz Moryto
Right wing, Industria Kielce

HBC Nantes (FRA) vs GOG (DEN)

Wednesday 8 April, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
Last match: GOG vs HBC Nantes, 1 April 2026 (33:34 (19:16))
H2H: 2-1-0

  • Nantes took a small advantage in the first leg, winning by one in Denmark despite being down by two with less than a minute to play
  • the best scorer of the game was GOG’s Frederik Bjerre with 11 goals, while Julien Bos and Nicolas Tournat scored seven each for Nantes
  • Frederik Bjerre is currently the third-best scorer in the season with 113 goals, while Nicolas Tournat has netted 70 times for Nantes so far
  • among the teams in the play-offs, GOG took the most points in away matches in the group phase: 10
  • prior to the play-offs, the two sides had only played twice against each other in the EHF Champions League, with Nantes winning once and one game ending in a draw
  • Nantes remain second in the French Starligue after their 33:32 win against Selestat; GOG won in Skjern on Sunday (35:34)

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MOTW: Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR)

Thursday 9 April, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
Last match: Sporting Clube de Portugal vs Orlen Wisla Plock, Thursday 2 April (33:29 (19:12)) 
H2H: 1-1-3

  • Sporting took the upper hand in the first game last week, as Francisco Costa scored 10 goals
  • Torbjørn Bergerud made 13 saves for Plock, helping his team narrow down a 10-goal deficit in the middle of the second half
  • Sporting’s Francisco Costa is the current fourth-best scorer in the competition with 103 goals, while Plock’s Melvyn Richardson has netted 99 times to place fifth
  • Plock has only won once in European history against Sporting, in the play-offs of the EHF European League 2020/21
  • Plock remain at the top of the Polish Superliga after their Saturday win against Kalisz (37:27), while Sporting did not have a game on their schedule in the domestic league

STAT OF THE MATCH: Once again, the Match of the Week in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 puts the spotlight on Orlen Wisla Plock and Sporting Clube de Portugal, as the two sides fight for a place in the quarter-finals. Last week, Sporting enjoyed the home advantage and added a sixth victory in Portugal this season, but their away form has seen them win only on two occasions in this campaign — in Bucharest and Kolstad. Plock, on the other hand, have only lost twice on home soil — against GOG and Barça —, with the other five games this season resulting in two draws and three wins. Can the Polish fans be the boost Plock need to secure a decisive victory for a quarter-final ticket?

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Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) vs One Veszprém HC (HUN)

Thursday 9 April, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
Last match: One Veszprém HC vs Paris Saint-Germain, 1 April 2026 (32:24 (15:9))
H2H: 8-1-10

  • Veszprém won the first leg of the play-offs last Wednesday, as Hugo Descat scored 10 goals
  • the best PSG scorer in that game was Polish line player Kamil Syprzak, who netted eight times
  • Paris’ Elohim Prandi is currently the second-best scorer in the competition with 115 goals across 15 games, while Nedim Remili has scored 79 for Veszprém
  • Veszprém’s Nedim Remili played for Paris Saint-Germain from 2016 to 2022, while Rodrigo Corrales will move to PSG next summer, after a first stint from 2017 to 2020
  • the last time Paris beat Veszprém in the EHF Champions League was back in 2023
  • last weekend, Paris defeated Istres in the French league (40:25) and Veszprém took the points in Balatonfuredi (32:20)

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20260401 Veszprem PSG Prandi2

Photos © Lau Nielsen (main & in-text), Peka Roland (in-text)

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