Szeged and Nantes proceed to quarter-finals

Szeged and Nantes proceed to quarter-finals

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
08 April 2026, 22:50

From the sixth rank in the group after the group matches to the quarter-finals of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League: for OTP Bank – PICK Szeged, a 32:32 draw in Kielce was enough to proceed after winning the reverse fixture at home – but the Hungarian side were extremely close to elimination. In Wednesday’s second play-off match, HBC Nantes had no problems beating GOG (40:28) for the second time. With those results, the quarter-final opponents of defending champions Magdeburg respectively record winners Barça are confirmed.

  • like last season against Füchse Berlin, Industria Kielce were eliminated in the play-offs
  • a late 4:0 run provided Szeged with the ticket to the quarter-finals after being down by four goals several times
  • it was the last Champions League match for the Dujshebaev brothers in Kielce’s jersey
  • HBC Nantes took their sixth consecutive win and outdistanced GOG after the close reverse fixture
  • Valero Rivera topped Nantes’ scorer list with nine goals

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Industria Kielce (POL) vs OTP Bank – PICK Szeged (HUN) 32:32 (17:19)

First-leg result: 23:26; Szeged won 58:55 on aggregate
H2H: 10-2-6
Top scorers: Szymon Sicko (Industria Kielce) 8/14, Lazar Kukić (OTP Bank – PICK Szeged) 6/6

What a drama for Industria Kielce, what a joy for OTP Bank – PICK Szeged: after an extremely thrilling endgame, the hosts missed the chance to proceed to their ninth EHF Champions League quarter-final and, like last year against Füchse Berlin, were eliminated in the play-offs. For Szeged it will be the seventh quarter-final, and they will face defending champions SC Magdeburg. Szeged started with a 4:0 run and constantly stayed ahead until 20:19 right at the start of the second half, then Kielce managed to fight back. After a double strike and the 22:21, the hosts had not been behind until the final buzzer. Exactly in minute 46, everything was levelled again when Kielce were ahead 26:23, exactly the result by which they had lost the first leg. It took another five minutes for the Talant Dujshebaev side to be virtually in the quarter-finals for the first time, leading 29:25, followed by the red card for Szeged’s defensive cornerstone Gleb Kalarash after his third suspension.
With five minutes remaining, Kielce were ahead 31:27, but then two crucial saves from Szeged’s goalkeeper Roland Mikler turned the page: the Hungarian side grabbed their last chances, shocking Kielce with a 4:0 run for 31:31, as the hosts became too hectic in attack. After almost a decade, this was the last Champions League match for the Dujshebaev brothers Alex and Dani in Kielce’s jersey, as both move to the German Bundesliga next season.

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20260408 Industria Kielce OTB Bank Pick Szeged (66) (1)
We had everything in our hands. We were leading by four goals and had the ball… We couldn’t handle it mentally. Everyone saw what happened in the final minutes. In Szeged we scored 23 goals, in Kielce 32. That’s the difference — it’s about scoring away and making things easier for yourself at home.
Talant Dujshebaev, head coach of Industria Kielce
20260408 Industria Kielce OTB Bank Pick Szeged (39) (1)
It was an exceptionally tough two-legged tie, and Industria Kielce at home are a fantastic team. It’s extremely difficult to play in this arena. I’m very proud of the team for staying calm, because the situation became very complicated for us in the second half. Industria found their rhythm, the fans were a great support, so I’m very happy.
Michael Apelgren, head coach of OTP Bank - PICK Szeged

HBC Nantes (FRA) vs GOG (DEN) 40:28 (21:12)

First-leg result: 34:33; Nantes won 74:61 on aggregate
H2H: 3-1-0
Top scorers: Valero Rivera (HBC Nantes) 9/9, Lasse Vilhelmsen (GOG) 6/10

After a lucky finish in the reverse fixture, scoring the last three goals for the 34:33 win, HBC Nantes left no doubt at home, as 15 impressive minutes right before the break caused an early decision in this one-sided encounter. Nantes delivered an 11:3 run after the 9:8 and had full control when leading 20:11 three minutes before the break. Goalkeeper Ignacio Biosca and a strong defence provided the French side with the base for their powerful attack, boosted by Aymeric Minne’s distance shots and Valero Rivera’s counter-attacks.
In the second half, Nantes were constantly ahead by at least ten goals – and now have their fifth quarter-final ahead, against the team they beat last year in the placement match 3-4 of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 in Cologne: record winners Barça. For GOG, the international journey came to an end with their second-biggest defeat of this EHF Champions League season, below the 28:41 against Barça.

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20260408 Hbcnantes Gog Winning (4)
What a pleasure to play this kind of game, in this incredible atmosphere. Public was on fire and on the floor, we put a lot of energy. We played at a great level today, a big day.
Thibaud Briet, left back of HBC Nantes
08042026 Hbcnantes GOG Coach
When we play against the best teams in Europe, we have to play our top level, with and without the ball. We didn’t manage to do that. In the first half, Nantes killed the game. We are proud of our Champions League campaign with our young squad.
Kasper Christensen, head coach of GOG

Wednesday's action

20260408 Industria Kielce OTB Bank Pick Szeged (11)
© Patryk Ptak / Tomasz Fąfara
20260408 Industria Kielce OTB Bank Pick Szeged (131)
© Patryk Ptak / Tomasz Fąfara
20260408 Hbcnantes Gog Lykke
© HBC Nantes
20260408 Industria Kielce OTB Bank Pick Szeged (123)
© Patryk Ptak / Tomasz Fąfara
20260408 Industria Kielce OTB Bank Pick Szeged (58)
© Patryk Ptak / Tomasz Fąfara
20260408 Industria Kielce OTB Bank Pick Szeged (39)
© Patryk Ptak / Tomasz Fąfara
20260408 Industria Kielce OTB Bank Pick Szeged (66)
© Patryk Ptak / Tomasz Fąfara
20260408 Hbcnantes Gog Demouge
© HBC Nantes
20260408 Hbcnantes Gog Abdi
© HBC Nantes
20260408 Industria Kielce OTB Bank Pick Szeged (46)
© Patryk Ptak / Tomasz Fąfara
20260408 Industria Kielce OTB Bank Pick Szeged (30)
© Patryk Ptak / Tomasz Fąfara
20260408 Hbcnantes Gog Cojean
© HBC Nantes
20260408 Hbcnantes Gog Biosca
© HBC Nantes

Photo © HBC Nantes, Patryk Ptak / Tomasz Fąfara 

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20260408 ABINA Ana 20260408NSPFMHSX
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