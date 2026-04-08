Szeged and Nantes proceed to quarter-finals

First-leg result: 23:26; Szeged won 58:55 on aggregate

H2H: 10-2-6

Top scorers: Szymon Sicko (Industria Kielce) 8/14, Lazar Kukić (OTP Bank – PICK Szeged) 6/6

What a drama for Industria Kielce, what a joy for OTP Bank – PICK Szeged: after an extremely thrilling endgame, the hosts missed the chance to proceed to their ninth EHF Champions League quarter-final and, like last year against Füchse Berlin, were eliminated in the play-offs. For Szeged it will be the seventh quarter-final, and they will face defending champions SC Magdeburg. Szeged started with a 4:0 run and constantly stayed ahead until 20:19 right at the start of the second half, then Kielce managed to fight back. After a double strike and the 22:21, the hosts had not been behind until the final buzzer. Exactly in minute 46, everything was levelled again when Kielce were ahead 26:23, exactly the result by which they had lost the first leg. It took another five minutes for the Talant Dujshebaev side to be virtually in the quarter-finals for the first time, leading 29:25, followed by the red card for Szeged’s defensive cornerstone Gleb Kalarash after his third suspension.

With five minutes remaining, Kielce were ahead 31:27, but then two crucial saves from Szeged’s goalkeeper Roland Mikler turned the page: the Hungarian side grabbed their last chances, shocking Kielce with a 4:0 run for 31:31, as the hosts became too hectic in attack. After almost a decade, this was the last Champions League match for the Dujshebaev brothers Alex and Dani in Kielce’s jersey, as both move to the German Bundesliga next season.