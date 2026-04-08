Szeged and Nantes proceed to quarter-finals
From the sixth rank in the group after the group matches to the quarter-finals of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League: for OTP Bank – PICK Szeged, a 32:32 draw in Kielce was enough to proceed after winning the reverse fixture at home – but the Hungarian side were extremely close to elimination. In Wednesday’s second play-off match, HBC Nantes had no problems beating GOG (40:28) for the second time. With those results, the quarter-final opponents of defending champions Magdeburg respectively record winners Barça are confirmed.
We had everything in our hands. We were leading by four goals and had the ball… We couldn’t handle it mentally. Everyone saw what happened in the final minutes. In Szeged we scored 23 goals, in Kielce 32. That’s the difference — it’s about scoring away and making things easier for yourself at home.
It was an exceptionally tough two-legged tie, and Industria Kielce at home are a fantastic team. It’s extremely difficult to play in this arena. I’m very proud of the team for staying calm, because the situation became very complicated for us in the second half. Industria found their rhythm, the fans were a great support, so I’m very happy.
What a pleasure to play this kind of game, in this incredible atmosphere. Public was on fire and on the floor, we put a lot of energy. We played at a great level today, a big day.
When we play against the best teams in Europe, we have to play our top level, with and without the ball. We didn’t manage to do that. In the first half, Nantes killed the game. We are proud of our Champions League campaign with our young squad.