Match schedule updates – 24 October
In consequence of Covid-19 positive cases in the participating teams, teams in quarantine or local pandemic measures the following matches in the EHF European League Men have been postponed to a later date.
The EHF together with the clubs concerned coordinates a possible new playing date as soon as possible.
EHF European League Men
Round 2
Sporting CP (POR) vs Tatran Presov (SVK)
(Original playing time: Tuesday, 27 October 2020 at 20:45 CET)
New playing time: TBA
RK Nexe (CRO) vs Besiktas Aygaz (TUR)
(Original playing time: Tuesday, 27 October 2020 at 18:45 CET)
New playing time: TBA
HC Metalurg (MKD) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)
(Original playing time: Tuesday, 27 October 2020 at 20:45 CET)
New playing time: TBA
CSKA (RUS) and Alingsas HK (SWE)
(Original playing time: Tuesday, 27 October 2020 at 20:45 CET)
New playing time: TBA
USAM Nimes Gard (FRA) vs Füchse Berlin (GER)
(Original playing time: Tuesday, 27 October 2020 at 18:45 CET)
New playing time: TBA
RK Trimo Trebnje (SLO) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI)
(Original playing time: Tuesday, 27 October 2020 at 20:45 CET)
New playing time: TBA
Grundfos Tatabanya (HUN) vs Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER)
(Original playing time: Tuesday, 27 October 2020 at 18:45 CET)
New playing time: TBA
SC Magdeburg (GER) vs Montpellier HB (FRA)
(Original playing time: Tuesday, 27 October 2020 at 20:45 CET)
New playing time: TBA