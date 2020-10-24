In consequence of Covid-19 positive cases in the participating teams, teams in quarantine or local pandemic measures the following matches in the EHF European League Men have been postponed to a later date.

The EHF together with the clubs concerned coordinates a possible new playing date as soon as possible.

EHF European League Men

Round 2

Sporting CP (POR) vs Tatran Presov (SVK)

(Original playing time: Tuesday, 27 October 2020 at 20:45 CET)

New playing time: TBA

RK Nexe (CRO) vs Besiktas Aygaz (TUR)

(Original playing time: Tuesday, 27 October 2020 at 18:45 CET)

New playing time: TBA

HC Metalurg (MKD) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)

(Original playing time: Tuesday, 27 October 2020 at 20:45 CET)

New playing time: TBA

CSKA (RUS) and Alingsas HK (SWE)

(Original playing time: Tuesday, 27 October 2020 at 20:45 CET)

New playing time: TBA

USAM Nimes Gard (FRA) vs Füchse Berlin (GER)

(Original playing time: Tuesday, 27 October 2020 at 18:45 CET)

New playing time: TBA

RK Trimo Trebnje (SLO) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI)

(Original playing time: Tuesday, 27 October 2020 at 20:45 CET)

New playing time: TBA

Grundfos Tatabanya (HUN) vs Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER)

(Original playing time: Tuesday, 27 October 2020 at 18:45 CET)

New playing time: TBA

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs Montpellier HB (FRA)

(Original playing time: Tuesday, 27 October 2020 at 20:45 CET)

New playing time: TBA