Montpellier outclass Kadetten to grab quarter-finals ticket

After drawing in France in the first leg of their Last 16 tie last week, Kadetten Schaffhausen and Montpellier HB faced each other again on Tuesday, with the quarter-final ticket at stake.

Due to the 27:27 draw in the reverse fixture, the equation was simple for both sides: the winner would progress.

Before the game in Switzerland, things looked uncertain, as the Swiss team had only lost at home once in the European League this season, while Montpellier won their three away games in the group phase.

LAST 16, SECOND LEG

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs Montpellier HB (FRA) 25:32 (10:16)

First leg 27:27. Aggregate result 52:59

the French side powered through the first half, thanks to left handers Yanis Lenne and Melvyn Richardson scoring four goals each. The latter put Montpellier five goals ahead in the 21st minute — a gap that grew by one by the break

Montpellier did not take their foot off the pedal after half-time, as they increased their advantage to their biggest lead, eight goals, in the 57th minute

the top scorer of the game was Montpellier’s Lenne, who netted eight times, while Gabor Csaszar scored seven for Schaffhausen

Montpellier will meet Füchse Berlin in the quarter-finals, with the first leg to be played in France

Experience on Montpellier’s side

How many actions did Montpellier miss on Tuesday afternoon? Not many.

Despite the stakes, the French side held their nerve. Wing Yanis Lenne and goalkeeper Kevin Bonnefoi annihilated any idea of resistance in Kadetten’s camp early on, easing their team’s way into the game. Montpellier’s experience told them not to allow their opponents any belief in their chances in big games like this one.