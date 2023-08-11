Mats Olsson among speakers at inaugural goalkeeper summit

The first-of-its-kind event, to be held in Vienna on Thursday 5 and Friday 6 October, will include theory sessions on: mental preparation; medical topics affecting goalkeepers; physical, tactical and technical training; beach handball goalkeeping; youth goalkeepers; and a look at best practice in ice hockey goalkeeping.

Speakers include Mats Olsson, who won world and European titles for Sweden before becoming a goalkeeper coach - currently for the Norwegian women's national team. Fellow Swede Claes Hellgren, also a former national team goalkeeper, and Austrian goalkeeper coach and former national junior team goalkeeper Roman Filz, will also speak.

Beach handball is represented by French national beach handball team coach and former beach handball world champion Valérie Nicolas, as well as Tamas Neukem from Hungary.

Attendees will also hear from orthopaedic specialists Lior Laver and Steven Moayad, and sports psychologist Renata Barić, author of the EHF Manual “Mentally Fit in Handball”.

Meanwhile Reinhard Divis, who represented Austria in ice hockey and was the first Austrian player to play in the US National Hockey League, will provide insights from his sport.

Three-time EHF Champions League champion Anja Althaus will moderate the summit and lead a daily podium discussion among the day's speakers.

Registration

The summit welcomes goalkeepers, goalkeeper coaches and anyone interested in the topic to attend. The fee for the two-day summit, not including accommodation, is €400.

Click here to register between Monday 14 August 12:00 PM CEST and Friday 1 September 2023.

Photo © Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff