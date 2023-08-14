France come out on top in W17 EHF EURO

France is the new European champion. In the final of the W17 EHF Euro in Montenegro, in front of more than 600 spectators in the "Verde" hall in Podgorica, the team of coach Olivier Delafuente defeated Denmark 24:19 (12:9).

It is the second gold medal for France in the under-17 age group, as the previous one was won in 2007. They have also won two bronze medals, in 2005 and 2019. Denmark remain with three gold medals to their name in this age group.

In the bronze medal match it was Germany who ended the match as victors, defeating Croatia 31:27 (17:13).