Matthieu Ong: “That game in Valur is a final already”

The draw had given the Aix-en-Provence team Icelandic side Vestmannaeyjar as their opponents, and to put it simply, the trip to the island where the club plays was crazy.

“I remember that the sea was a bit wild, so we were told we could not take the fastest ferry, but the long one instead. It was a long day, and then we boarded and the waves were so high that most of us were seasick. I’ve still got the pictures on my phone of my teammates lying on the deck, trying hard not to throw up,” says Ong.

His experience was not that upsetting, as he recalls: “I was quite fine, I don’t suffer from seasickness. I remember we lost by one there before winning easily at home.”

Things are much different now, as PAUC are currently in their fifth consecutive European season but for the 30-year-old Ong, playing the EHF European League Men still remains special. The left wing joined the club in 2012, when the club joined the French Starligue.

“We had really high ambitions, and people were quite sceptical. It is nice to prove them wrong, somehow. The club got better each season, now the aim is to get out of the group phase,” he says.