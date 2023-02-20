Humans of beach handball: Catarina Oliveira

New beginnings

The most difficult challenge? In 2016, things were looking worse and worse for Oliveira, who was close to calling an end to her career. But a phone call from her former coach made her reconsider everything. She had worked too hard and was going to miss the atmosphere in the circuit too much to stop.

When Oliveira’s current team, GRD Leça - Love Tiles, was formed, she became one of the first players to sign up. It was a decision she was never going to regret, not only extending her career, but also offering an excellent platform to express herself and still improve.

But for Oliveira, it was not necessarily about winning trophies or medals and being recognised as a star. In fact, far from it. It was all about the spirit, the human quality of the teammates and opponents and the big family which we all hear about when talking of beach handball.

Make no mistake, these are extremely competitive athletes, trying to win all the games they play. But it is also about new friendships, soaking up new cultures, learning more about the world and just enjoying the company of like-minded individuals who are more than ready to create relationships.

“It is difficult to put a finger on it, to say why I love the sport. Because this is what I feel, a true love for beach handball. I think there are a few factors – the creativity of the sport is an important part. But I really like the feeling of playing against other teams and then go out and feel good,” says Oliveira.

“We go against each other at full throttle, then go to a party or to a restaurant and enjoy each other’s company so much. I really feel blessed, because I have so many friends who are my opponents on the court and they make me go harder every time, motivate me to become better and better.”