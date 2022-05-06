Medeiros seeks double triumph with Málaga

For Málaga’s right wing Isabelle Medeiros there is no doubt her club wants to defend the trophy they lifted last year, when they beat Lokomotiva Zagreb in the final.

“We knew it was going to be a difficult task, but the objective has always been to reach this final and win it again,” Medeiros said.

Málaga and Gran Canaria know each other well, obviously. For the Brazilian, who turned 28 last month, small details will make the difference in the two-leg final.

“I think those are going to be difficult games, because the two teams know each other very well. The games will be decided over details,” Medeiros said.

Medeiros described her upcoming opponents as “a very well-trained team.”

“We have to try to run and take advantage of our counterattacks, where we are very strong. We know it will be very difficult, especially playing at their arena, but we want to try to take the best result and then decide the final at home,” Medeiros said, referring to the decisive second leg, next week Saturday in Málaga.