Court of Appeal rejects Russian federation request

Reference is made to the appeal of the Russian federation and CSKA dated 29 March 2022 submitted to the EHF Court of Appeal, against the preliminary measures issued by the EHF Court of Handball dated 24 March 2022 whereby the EXEC decision has been confirmed to suspend the federation and its protagonists from participating in all EHF activities until further notice.

The EHF Court of Appeal confirmed the preliminary measures issued by the EHF Court of Handball and rejected the requests of the Russian Handball Federation and the club to suspend the effect of the decision of the EHF Executive Committee for the duration of the proceedings.

The EHF Court of Appeal underlined that the decision of the first instance has been upheld since the reasons for maintaining the suspension is far more important than the continued participation of Russian teams in European competitions.

Moreover, the current situation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has not improved but rather worsened compared to the time of the issuance of the preliminary measures on the first instance.

Consequently, the decision of the EHF Executive Committee remains in force and the Russian Handball Federation and its protagonists continue to be suspended from participation in all EHF activities.