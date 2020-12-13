Media accreditation for VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 closes on 16 December

The European Handball Federation wants to remind all media representatives that accreditation for the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 closes on 16 December 2020.

Due to the restrictions in place to contain the spread of Covid-19 and the necessary steps all media representatives must take in order to comply with the hygiene protocol in place, no extension of the deadline can be granted.

The VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 will take place on 28 and 29 December in Cologne, Germany.

Applications can be made via the EHF’s dedicated online accreditation system available at accreditation.ehf.eu. Email requests will not be processed.

Criteria for applications

The EHF applies strict criteria for the issuing of media accreditations and will only accept requests from professional media representatives working at the event for a recognised media outlet.

Media representatives, and in particular freelancers, may also be asked to provide additional evidence of their work and previous coverage of handball events.

Media operations at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020

Due to the pandemic and the precautionary measures that must be taken, the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 media operations have undergone a significant change.

There will only be a limited number of places available for both written and photographers. If necessary, photo positions behind the goals will be allocated.

Following the hygiene protocol in place, physical presence in the mixed zone and at the press conference will not be possible. No media call will take place on the day prior to the semi-finals.

The mixed zone will take place but will be conducted online via video conferencing tools. Post-match press conferences will be streamed live and accredited media will be given the opportunity to ask questions.

More detailed information about the procedures in place will follow closing the accreditation process on 16 December. All accredited media representatives will be kept up to date through regular email updates.

Based on the requirements and the developments of the health situations, the European Handball Federation reserves the right to amend the approaches as outlined.

Online accreditation

In addition to applying for a regular on-site accreditation, media representatives are able to apply for an online accreditation which gives the opportunity to participate in the event without travelling to Cologne.

For this online accreditation, the same criteria as for on-site accreditations apply.

Media representatives, who have been granted an online accreditation, will be provided with the necessary access to follow mixed zone procedures and press conferences online. Additional details will be communicated in due course.

Travelling to Germany

All media representatives travelling to Germany must be aware of the travel restrictions. You can check them here.