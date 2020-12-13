Four teams proceed to Last 16; Velenje win first duel

Round 3 of the EHF European Cup Men opened this weekend with 12 matches – which were held from Friday to Sunday.

Four ties were played as double-headers and HC Neva SPb, Ystads IF, Pölva Serviti and CS Minaur Baia Mare all proceeded to the Last 16.

on home court in Sweden, Ystads defeated HC Tallinn twice, 30:21 and 27:25; Baia Mare also claimed two victories against Parnassos Strovolou (28:25, 29:24)

Pölva earned an emphatic win against HC Dukla Praha on Saturday, 37:18, and went through despite Sunday's 22:17 defeat

Neva also defeated ZRHK TENAX Dobele in the first leg, 31:23, and reached the next stage, although Dobele took a 30:29 win in the second match

five more double-headers are scheduled for 19/20 December, plus four second leg matches

the Donbas vs Antalyaspor was tie cancelled due to the Covid-19 restrictions, so Donbas proceeded to the Last 16 without playing, just like HC Robe Zubri and SC kelag Ferlach

Velenje and CSM claim victories

In the top duel of the weekend, Ivan Mosic scored nine goals for Cocks, yet it did stop RK Gorenje Velenje from winning 30:25 in Slovenia. However, the Finnish side hope to overcome a five-goal deficit in the second leg at home on 19 December.

Meanwhile, CSM Bucuresti, winners of the last Challenge Cup, took a big step towards the Last 16. Playing away in Turkey against Spor Toto SC, the Romanian outfit claimed a 33:27 win, and the two teams will meet again in Bucharest on 20 December.