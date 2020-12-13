‘Respect Your Talent’ stars rising at EHF EURO 2020

The ‘Respect Your Talent’ scheme introduced by the EHF on the initiative of the Women’s Handball Board is on full display at the EHF EURO 2020, with several players part of the project currently competing in the main round: Russia’s Valeriia Maslova, the Netherlands’ Larissa Nusser, Montenegro’s Anastasia Babovic and Hungary’s Gréta Kácsor.

Also part of the ‘Respect Your Talent’ scheme but members of teams eliminated in the preliminary round at the EHF EURO 2020 are Czech Republic’s Veronika Mikulaskova and Sabrina Novotna, and Slovenia’s Valentina Klemencic.

‘Respect Your Talent’ was introduced in 2019 with the goal of encouraging the personal development of young female handball players who are identified at younger age category events organised by the EHF. The first players forming part of the project were identified at the Women’s 17 and 19 EHF EUROs and the EHF Championships held in the summer of 2019.

One of the identified players currently at the EHF EURO 2020 did not have to wait long to enjoy a pinnacle experience on the global stage. Nusser was part of the Netherlands’ team that won the World Championship 2019, playing an hour and 40 minutes at the championship and contributing eight goals overall.

The Women’s 19 EHF EURO 2019 silver medallist and All-star Team member is still just 20 years old and the future for the København centre back has been marked as very bright for some time by her national federation.

At the EHF EURO 2020, Nusser has played just under 100 minutes and scored seven goals as the Netherlands fight for their third straight berth in the semi-finals at the event.