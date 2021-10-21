Men's EHF EURO 2022 media accreditation launches

Media accreditation is now open for written media, photographers and non-rights holders for the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia.

Applications can be made via the EHF’s dedicated online accreditation system available at: https://accreditation.ehf.eu/. Email requests will not be processed.

TV and radio representatives should contact the EHF’s media and marketing partner, Infront Sports & Media and DAZN before making an application, in order to reach an agreement on the relevant media rights.

Infront Sports & Media and DAZN can be contacted at Handball_EURO_OPS@infrontsports.com.

Criteria for applications

The EHF applies strict criteria for the issuing of media accreditations and will only accept requests from professional media representatives working at the event for a recognised media outlet.

Media representatives, and in particular freelancers, may also be asked to provide additional evidence of their work and previous coverage of handball events.

Terms and conditions for the event can be viewed here.

The deadline for accreditation requests is Sunday, 28 November 2021 until 23:59.

Off-site accreditation

In addition to applying for a regular on-site accreditation, media representatives are able to apply for an online accreditation which gives the opportunity to participate in the event without travelling to Hungary and Slovakia.

For this online accreditation, the same criteria as for on-site accreditations apply.

Media representatives, who have been granted an off-site accreditation, will be provided with the necessary access to follow press conferences online and media calls in case they take place remotely.

Additional details will be communicated in due course.

Covid-19 measures

The European Handball Federation reserves the right to issue a hygiene concept applicable to the Men's EHF EURO 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia to guarantee the safety of everyone involved.

As outlined in the event-specific terms & conditions it is a mandatory requirement for every media representative requesting accreditation for the Men's EHF EURO 2022 to adhere to a possible hygiene concept at all times. This also applies to all updates which may be issued.

If issued, the hygiene concept (incl. possible updates) will be made available at the earliest convenience.

Travelling to Hungary and Slovakia

All media representatives travelling to Hungary and Slovakia must be aware of the travel restrictions both host countries have.

For Hungary, you can check the travel restrictions here.

For Slovakia, you can check the travel restrictions here.

Media hotels

The Men’s EHF EURO 2022 Organising Committee has provided media hotels for the media representatives travelling to Hungary and Slovakia.

An overview of the hotels, together with prices, hotel contacts and booking form and deadlines is available here.

Hotel availability is limited, and hotel rooms will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Follow online

