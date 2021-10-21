Norwegian sides look to defend their advantage
All three Norwegian teams won their first-leg matches in qualification round 2 of the EHF European League Women last weekend, and they will try to finish the job in the second leg this weekend.
Following a 35:32 win at Thüringer HC, Molde Elite will host the German team at home on Saturday. On the same day, Tertnes Bergen are set to play at ZORK Jagodina after a 29:26 home win, while Sola HK will take a long trip to Krasnodar to defend their four-goal advantage after a 37:33 victory against Kuban in Norway.
- one double-header is scheduled for Friday and Saturday. Nine other second-leg games will take place this weekend
- Molde Elite vs Thüringer HC and Kuban vs Sola HK are among the four matches that will be broadcast live on EHFTV.com
- on Saturday, in the only national derby, Germany's HSG Blomberg-Lippe will try to secure their progression at home after narrowly winning 28:27 at TUSSIES Metzingen
- in another exciting tie, Paris 92 and Super Amara Bera Bera, who played a 27:27 draw in Spain, will meet in Paris on Sunday
- Poland's MKS FunFloor Perla Lublin are already through to the next stage following two big wins against Croatia's ZRK Bjelovar
- 11 winners from round 2 will join 13 more teams, including title-holders Les Neptunes de Nantes, in round 3, to be played in November
First Lublin, now Lubin
While Lublin hosted a double-header last weekend, two more qualification round 2 matches will be played in a Polish town with a very similar name: Lubin.
On Friday, MKS Zaglebie Lubin will face Swiss rivals LC Brühl Handball in the first leg. On Saturday, the two sides are set to meet once again.