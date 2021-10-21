Norwegian sides look to defend their advantage

All three Norwegian teams won their first-leg matches in qualification round 2 of the EHF European League Women last weekend, and they will try to finish the job in the second leg this weekend.

Following a 35:32 win at Thüringer HC, Molde Elite will host the German team at home on Saturday. On the same day, Tertnes Bergen are set to play at ZORK Jagodina after a 29:26 home win, while Sola HK will take a long trip to Krasnodar to defend their four-goal advantage after a 37:33 victory against Kuban in Norway.

one double-header is scheduled for Friday and Saturday. Nine other second-leg games will take place this weekend

Molde Elite vs Thüringer HC and Kuban vs Sola HK are among the four matches that will be broadcast live on EHFTV.com

on Saturday, in the only national derby, Germany's HSG Blomberg-Lippe will try to secure their progression at home after narrowly winning 28:27 at TUSSIES Metzingen

in another exciting tie, Paris 92 and Super Amara Bera Bera, who played a 27:27 draw in Spain, will meet in Paris on Sunday

Poland's MKS FunFloor Perla Lublin are already through to the next stage following two big wins against Croatia's ZRK Bjelovar

11 winners from round 2 will join 13 more teams, including title-holders Les Neptunes de Nantes, in round 3, to be played in November

First Lublin, now Lubin

While Lublin hosted a double-header last weekend, two more qualification round 2 matches will be played in a Polish town with a very similar name: Lubin.

On Friday, MKS Zaglebie Lubin will face Swiss rivals LC Brühl Handball in the first leg. On Saturday, the two sides are set to meet once again.