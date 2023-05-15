Men’s EHF EURO 2024 match schedule released

The opening day is hoped to attract more than 50,000 fans which would mark an attendance world record in handball.

All other matches in the preliminary round start either at 18:00 or 20:30 hrs. In the main round, the playing times are 15:30, 18:00 and 20:30. The matches will be assigned accordingly.

Semi-finals on 26 January are scheduled to be played at 17:45 and 20:30 hrs in LANXESS arena in Cologne, while the bronze medal match and the grand final will be played at 15:00 and 17:45 hrs respectively.

Who plays where?

The final tournament draw on 10 May 2023 in Düsseldorf determined which team will play where. In total, 24 teams have been drawn into six groups of four.

The preliminary round will be played in Berlin, Mannheim and Munich, with each city hosting two groups.

Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena

GROUP A: France, Germany, North Macedonia, Switzerland

GROUP D: Norway, Slovenia, Poland, Faroe Islands

Mannheim, SAP Arena

GROUP B: Spain, Austria, Croatia, Romania

GROUP E: Sweden, Netherlands, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Georgia

Munich, Olympiahalle

GROUP C: Iceland, Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro

GROUP F: Denmark, Portugal, Czech Republic, Greece

In the main round, the competition continues in the Barclays Arena in Hamburg and the LANXESS arena in Cologne which will also host the final weekend.

Day tickets on sale on 31 May

Fans will be able to get their hands on day tickets for all rounds of the competition from 31 May 2023 via tickets.eurohandball.com. Venue packages are already available in the ticket shop for all venues.

